A pair of work sessions this week had the Spotsylvania County Board of Supervisors talking about tough decisions for the fiscal year 2024 budget.

Supervisors heard from public safety and school officials about rising costs and wondered how it could meet the requests.

The board voted in March to set the advertised real estate tax rate at 83.77 cents per $100 of assessed value, 10 cents higher than the current rate.

Supervisors will address the budget, and possibly vote on it, at Tuesday’s meeting. The meeting starts at 4:30 p.m. at the Holbert Building.

During both work sessions, the board delved into details of expenses for public safety and schools, with the supervisors seeing few options to meet the requests other than making cuts or raising taxes.

At Thursday’s meeting, the board approved, by a 6–1 vote, a motion to use categorical funding of the school system. Supervisor Deborah Frazier, a principal in the county, voted against the motion. The change allows supervisors to allocate funds by specific categories: instruction; administration/attendance/health; pupil transportation; operations and maintenance; facilities; and technology.

Frazier later asked the board to consider the importance of the school system and its staff. School Superintendent Mark Taylor also talked with supervisors about the schools' needs, citing a teacher shortage and escalating costs.

The School Board’s local funding request is $27,120,722 higher than what is in the county's recommended budget, an increase that represents 14 cents of the real estate tax rate.

The board also struggled over how to handle budget requests from the Sheriff’s Office and Fire and Rescue department. Both would like more staff and adjustments to help make salaries more competitive with other localities.

Supervisor Lori Hayes said she understood the situation but was experiencing “sticker shock” with the increased costs for the public safety requests. Supervisor Chris Yakabouski wondered how the county could keep the tax rate the same and pay staff competitively.