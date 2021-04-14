Spotsylvania supervisors keep real estate, personal property tax rates the same

The Spotsylvania Board of Supervisors started hammering away at adopting a fiscal 2022 budget and this year’s tax rates Tuesday evening with a surplus of $2.3 million.

That surplus quickly vanished and became a deficit before the board eventually adopted a balanced budget for the fiscal year that begins July 1. The approved operating budget stands at $535.5 million, with $160.1 million in general fund expenditures.

The board also approved real estate and personal property tax rates lower than advertised, leaving both the same as the current rates.

The real estate tax rate stands at 80.94 cents per $100 assessed value. The county advertised a real estate tax rate at 85 cents per $100 of assessed value, more than 4 cents higher than the current rate and adopted rate. Deborah Frazier was the lone supervisor to vote against the rate.

The board also voted to keep the personal property tax rate the same at $6.35 per $100 of assessed value, 20 cents lower than the advertised rate. Frazier and Barry Jett dissented.

The county also lowered business taxes, aimed at helping local companies impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.