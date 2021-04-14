Spotsylvania supervisors keep real estate, personal property tax rates the same

The Spotsylvania Board of Supervisors started hammering away at adopting a fiscal 2022 budget and this year’s tax rates Tuesday evening with a surplus of $2.3 million.
That surplus quickly vanished and became a deficit before the board eventually adopted a balanced budget for the fiscal year that begins July 1. The approved operating budget stands at $535.5 million, with $160.1 million in general fund expenditures.
The board also approved real estate and personal property tax rates lower than advertised, leaving both the same as the current rates.
The real estate tax rate stands at 80.94 cents per $100 assessed value. The county advertised a real estate tax rate at 85 cents per $100 of assessed value, more than 4 cents higher than the current rate and adopted rate. Deborah Frazier was the lone supervisor to vote against the rate.
The board also voted to keep the personal property tax rate the same at $6.35 per $100 of assessed value, 20 cents lower than the advertised rate. Frazier and Barry Jett dissented.
The county also lowered business taxes, aimed at helping local companies impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The board voted to raise the meals tax from 4 percent to 4.5 percent, which helped cut into the deficit. Before that, the supervisors declined to raise the tax to a higher rate, which would have brought in more revenue.
Keeping the real estate and property tax rates the same and the initial failure of the meals tax increase turned the budget surplus into a deficit. That forced the board to haggle and make cuts in other areas, such as a $300,000 mowing contract and training and mileage expenditures for staff.
Much of the board’s discussions on the budget focused on school funding, which totals $311.6 million in local, state and federal funds.
Three supervisors—Frazier, Chirs Yakabouski and Gary Skinner—focused on filling a $2.1 million gap in the adopted School Board request. That money would allow the school system to give staff a 6 percent raise instead of a 5 percent increased. School employees did not receive a planned raise last year.
In the end, their colleagues—Supervisors Tim McLaughlin, David Ross, Kevin Marshall and Barry Jett—supported a budget that didn’t fill the gap. Frazier, Yakabouski and Skinner all voted against that budget.
Yakabouski made several attempts to fill the schools funding gap, all of which failed. Skinner criticized the supervisors who didn’t support giving more money to the school system.
“Why do people think the schools don’t need the money?” he asked, adding that school staff did not get raises last year while other county department staff, such as fire and rescue and the Sheriff’s Office, did.
McLaughlin argued that the 5 percent raise for school staff is “significant,” especially when other county residents might not have gotten any raise or even have a job anymore. He added that county and schools will receive millions more in federal COVID-19 funds in the coming months.
Ross said he couldn’t go back to his constituents and say he supported adding money to the budget for the 1 percent raise.
During the discussions, the supervisors argued about whether the school system or the county got a bigger portion of the county’s funds.
New expenditures in the proposed budget totaled about $11 million each for the school system and the county, according to Bonnie Jewel, assistant county administrator.
Scott Shenk: 540/374-5436