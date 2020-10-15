Spotsylvania supervisors may release holdover funds to schools

Spotsylvania County schools got a shot in the arm last week with last week’s announcement that $220 million would be spent statewide to help handle costs to operate during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Another potential boost happened at the Spotsylvania Board of Supervisors meeting Tuesday.
Supervisor David Ross said it might be time to release held-back funds for the county and the school system.
The comment came after he asked County Administrator Ed Petrovitch if holding back the funds has impacted county operations.
Petrovitch said there has been an impact, with the county instituting a hiring freeze and having to set aside $8 million for capital projects.
He suggested the county reverse course, and Ross seemed to agree.
Ross said he has heard complaints from school officials and that he’s feeling “fairly confident” with such things as tax cuts being considered as options by the board, something brought up earlier during the meeting by fellow supervisors.
A split board has tussled over $2.5 million in pandemic-related funds for schools at recent meetings. The board eventually decided to hold back the school funds along with $5.3 million set aside for other county departments and projects.
In past meetings, Ross was one of the more vocal among four supervisors who voted to hold back funds for schools.
He has cited uncertainty over future county revenues as one reason for holding back the funds. He questioned claims by school officials and workers that the money was needed to help contend with measures needed to operate in the pandemic and also said there could be carryover funds from the past fiscal year.
Ross suggested the board could take up the issue at its next meeting, noting that by then the county and school system also will have the figures on the past fiscal year’s carryover funds.
The board has an Oct. 27 work session scheduled.
