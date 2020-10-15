Spotsylvania supervisors may release holdover funds to schools

Spotsylvania County schools got a shot in the arm last week with last week’s announcement that $220 million would be spent statewide to help handle costs to operate during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Another potential boost happened at the Spotsylvania Board of Supervisors meeting Tuesday.

Supervisor David Ross said it might be time to release held-back funds for the county and the school system.

The comment came after he asked County Administrator Ed Petrovitch if holding back the funds has impacted county operations.

Petrovitch said there has been an impact, with the county instituting a hiring freeze and having to set aside $8 million for capital projects.

He suggested the county reverse course, and Ross seemed to agree.

Ross said he has heard complaints from school officials and that he’s feeling “fairly confident” with such things as tax cuts being considered as options by the board, something brought up earlier during the meeting by fellow supervisors.