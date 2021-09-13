Spotsylvania supervisors meeting cancelled

By STAFF REPORTS
Spotsylvania County has canceled Tuesday’s scheduled Board of Supervisors meeting.
The board lacks a quorum, meaning the required four members will not being available for the scheduled meeting, according to the county.
The meeting will not be rescheduled. All of the agenda items will be moved to another meeting.
