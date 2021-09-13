 Skip to main content
Spotsylvania supervisors meeting cancelled
Spotsylvania supervisors meeting cancelled

By STAFF REPORTS

Spotsylvania County has canceled Tuesday’s scheduled Board of Supervisors meeting.

The board lacks a quorum, meaning the required four members will not being available for the scheduled meeting, according to the county.

The meeting will not be rescheduled. All of the agenda items will be moved to another meeting.

Scott Shenk: 540/374-5436

sshenk@freelancestar.com

