Spotsylvania supervisors OK plan for federal funds, but continue to hold school money

As part of the motion, the board majority also approved withholding the school funds until the figures on carryover money from the last fiscal year are known. The county will have that information next month.

The school system portion of the federal funding amounted to $2.5 million in each round. That figure technically converted to local funds after the board decided to use CARES funds for public safety salaries.

Three supervisors contend holding back the funds is unfair, while those who voted to hold the funds say the school system has enough money to do what it needs to do.

Chairman Gary Skinner said he has been a supervisor for many years and during that time the board has never fully funded schools. He said now is the time to provide the right amount of funding.

Supervisor Deborah Frazier, who is a county middle school principal, said other Virginia jurisdictions appropriated funds to the school systems while Spotsylvania has decided to hold the money.

Chris Yakabouski, the third supervisor who supported letting the school system use the money now, said the $2.5 million is a “drop in the bucket” of the county budget. The supervisors have appropriated $100,000 of that $2.5 million so schools can set up mobile hotspots to help students with online learning.