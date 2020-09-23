Spotsylvania supervisors OK plan for federal funds, but continue to hold school money

The Spotsylvania County Board of Supervisors has approved a plan for spending a second round of federal COVID-19 funds, but continues to tussle over school-related funds.
Like other localities, Spotsylvania began adjusting its budget after the pandemic struck in order to plan for an unknown future. The major adjustment was to hold back on dispersing money not needed until later in the year.
Then the federal government started awarding CARES Act funds to localities to help with costs and losses due to the pandemic.
Spotsylvania received $11.88 million in the first round and the same amount in a second round. The board held a public hearing during Tuesday night’s meeting to determine how to handle the latest federal stimulus money.
One man spoke at the meeting and 15 residents sent in online comments, which were read during the hearing. All but four said the board should assure the school system has enough funds to operate and do so safely. The county plans to start hybrid learning in October, where students attend in-person classes two days a week.
A split board approved the staff-recommended plan to use federal CARES Act funds the same way it did in the first round: to cover public safety salaries, which will free up the same amount in local funds. Those local funds were dedicated to cover public safety raises.
As part of the motion, the board majority also approved withholding the school funds until the figures on carryover money from the last fiscal year are known. The county will have that information next month.
The school system portion of the federal funding amounted to $2.5 million in each round. That figure technically converted to local funds after the board decided to use CARES funds for public safety salaries.
Three supervisors contend holding back the funds is unfair, while those who voted to hold the funds say the school system has enough money to do what it needs to do.
Chairman Gary Skinner said he has been a supervisor for many years and during that time the board has never fully funded schools. He said now is the time to provide the right amount of funding.
Supervisor Deborah Frazier, who is a county middle school principal, said other Virginia jurisdictions appropriated funds to the school systems while Spotsylvania has decided to hold the money.
Chris Yakabouski, the third supervisor who supported letting the school system use the money now, said the $2.5 million is a “drop in the bucket” of the county budget. The supervisors have appropriated $100,000 of that $2.5 million so schools can set up mobile hotspots to help students with online learning.
Supervisor David Ross, who took part in the meeting by phone, thought the board was confusing the public and criticized assertions made by Frazier, who said teachers are afraid they won’t have protective gear.
He said that as far as he knows, the school system has what it needs and that holding back the funds is not an issue. Ross also noted that the county needs to be careful to prepare for a possible budget hit with lower-than-expected tax receipts.
Supervisor Tim McLaughlin agreed, saying the school system doesn’t need the funds right now.
Scott Shenk: 540/374-5436
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.