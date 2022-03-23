Spotsylvania supervisors select redistricting plan

The Spotsylvania County Board of Supervisors chose new voting districts at its Tuesday night meeting.

The required changes to the seven districts are related to population growth in the county since 2010, when there were 122,397 residents. The 2020 U.S. Census counted 140,708 county residents.

The changes also are mandated by federal law, which requires the districts to have balanced populations while also abiding by racial and ethnic fairness laws.

County staff designed four scenarios, which were first presented in February and open for public comment.

The redrawn districts will result in changes for some voters and could affect members of the Board of Supervisors and School Board.

The board chose the plan with the second-least impact to the current districts.

Prior to the vote, Mark Cole, the county’s deputy administrator, told the board the scenario they eventually chose and one other had the least impact on voters.

“If you choose one of these most of the voters will stay in their current districts,” Cole said.

Supervisor Chris Yakabouski noted that his Battlefield District would lose voters regardless, but that he liked the third scenario best, saying it accounts for coming growth and keeps the Lee’s Parke neighborhood in one precinct.

Supervisor Deborah Frazier also said she wanted a plan that has little impact on voters in order to avoid any confusion that could lead to votes being lost.

In the chosen scenario, the Chancellor District “takes a fairly good amount of Courtland,” Cole told the board. Courtland and Salem each takes a small portion of Battlefield; Battlefield and Berkeley each get a chunk of Lee Hill; Lee Hill gets a similar portion of Berkeley. Livingston is unchanged.

According to the Census, two of Spotsylvania’s seven districts led the county in growth between 2010 and 2020: Lee Hill and Battlefield.

The Lee Hill District population increased by 5,125 (29.6%), while the Battlefield District grew by 4,312 residents (24.54%).

The county’s target population for each district is 20,101.

Battlefield (21,886) and Lee Hill (22,440) exceeded that target before the redistricting.

The changes created a more balanced population in the districts:

Battlefield: 20,714

Salem: 20,496

Courtland: 20,354

Chancellor: 20,339

Livingston: 19,826

Lee Hill: 19,617

Berkeley: 19,362

The public will have 30 days to make comments on the redistricting plan once the county advertises the changes.

