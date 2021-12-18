Spotsylvania supervisors split on school carryover funds

The Spotsylvania County School Board approved a spending plan on Monday for $14.6 million in carryover funds, which requires the approval of the Board of Supervisors.

On Tuesday, supervisors failed to set a date for a necessary public hearing to make the budget adjustment by allocating the funds. Two votes on different motions to set a date for the public hearing failed in 3–3 ties.

The Livingston District has no vote as its representative, Barry Jett, died in November. A special election to replace him is scheduled for February.

The board previously approved the carryover funds as part of the county’s budget.

On Tuesday, supervisors Tim McLaughlin and David Ross pushed to delay voting on the plan.

“We just got this,” McLaughlin said, adding that the new information includes bonuses.

He said the issue should be addressed early next month when new members start on the School Board and Board of Supervisors.

“There may be a different recommendation as far as how that $14 million carryover is spent,” Mclaughlin said.