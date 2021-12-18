Spotsylvania supervisors split on school carryover funds

The Spotsylvania County School Board approved a spending plan on Monday for $14.6 million in carryover funds, which requires the approval of the Board of Supervisors.
On Tuesday, supervisors failed to set a date for a necessary public hearing to make the budget adjustment by allocating the funds. Two votes on different motions to set a date for the public hearing failed in 3–3 ties.
The Livingston District has no vote as its representative, Barry Jett, died in November. A special election to replace him is scheduled for February.
The board previously approved the carryover funds as part of the county’s budget.
On Tuesday, supervisors Tim McLaughlin and David Ross pushed to delay voting on the plan.
“We just got this,” McLaughlin said, adding that the new information includes bonuses.
He said the issue should be addressed early next month when new members start on the School Board and Board of Supervisors.
“There may be a different recommendation as far as how that $14 million carryover is spent,” Mclaughlin said.
Ross noted how much more carryover funds the school system has compared to recent years when the range has been closer to $5 million.
Prashant Shrestha, the school system chief business officer, told the board a large portion of the carryover is available because of vacancies in the school system.
Insurance and post-employment benefits trust funds consume the bulk of the school’s spending plan for $10.4 million of the carryover funds. The plan also calls for $1.45 million to provide pay raises to bus drivers and $700,000 to provide a raise to custodians.
About $4.2 million will go toward $1,000 staff bonuses. About $173,000 will fund instructional costs, such as summer Governor’s School and a literacy and math curriculum for English language learners, and the remaining $30,000 will go to the human resources department to fund initiatives that support retention.
School Board members Kirk Twigg, Lisa Phelps and Rabih Abuismail voted against the spending plan on Monday, but did not explain why.
Supervisors Chris Yakabouski and Deborah Frazier, a principal in the county, appeared frustrated during Tuesday’s conversation about the school carryover funds, saying they didn’t understand other members stalling on something already approved by the board.
Frazier said teachers and school staff are worn out from working through the pandemic and they deserve to be shown appreciation. Yakabouski noted that funds are aimed at insurance for school employees.
The board is expected to address the issue again at its Jan. 11 meeting.
