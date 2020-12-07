Spotsylvania supervisors to address industrial park development plan

Most of the apartments will have one bedroom. Plans call for 76 two-bedroom apartments.

The developer, Richmond-based Monument Cos., needs the Board of Supervisors to approve a rezoning from industrial to mixed use for the project. The Planning Commission recommended approval of the project last month.

During the commission’s public hearing, traffic impacts were cited as a concern, but there are proposed road upgrades in the area. Monument has agreed to proffers that include $130,000 for school and public safety impacts and $1 million for road improvements.

The commission praised the project as a good combination of preserving a historic area while also revitalizing the industrial park, where there is a mix of businesses and vacant properties.

Monument has a background in developing similar industrial and historic areas in Richmond and Norfolk. The project calls for renovating three buildings and constructing one new structure, according to a county staff presentation.

The work would be done in three phases, with the first involving renovations of two buildings. One building, the largest of the three, will have up to 248 apartments and a 145-space parking garage. The other in the first phase will have up to 10 apartments and 5,000 square feet of commercial space.