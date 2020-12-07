Spotsylvania supervisors to address school budget adjustment, industrial park development

The Spotsylvania Board of Supervisors will address an industrial park mixed-use development and several million dollars in adjustments to the school budget at its meeting Tuesday.
The meeting, which will be held at the Holbert building, starts at 4:30 p.m. Public hearings will be held after 6:30 p.m.
The school system is asking the supervisors to release almost $5.5 million in carryover funds from the past fiscal year.
The Board of Supervisors held back $2.5 million from the schools earlier this year because of concerns related to the COVID-19 pandemic. A majority of the supervisors have since declined to release those funds, something that has caused friction on the board.
County staff is recommending that the board release the funds.
The school system adjustments also include a public hearing for nearly $7 million in federal funds related to COVID-19 impacts.
The school system was granted the money to buy laptops for students and other equipment for in-person and virtual teaching during the pandemic. If supervisors don't approve the budget adjustment, the school system would not be able to use the federal funds.
Support Local Journalism
The industrial park development involves the Spotsylvania Industrial Park, also known as the Bowman Center, off State Route 2 and U.S. 17 just outside of Fredericksburg. The proposal calls for building up to 525 apartments and a minimum of 14,000 square feet of commercial space.
Most of the apartments will have one bedroom. Plans call for 76 two-bedroom apartments.
The developer, Richmond-based Monument Cos., needs the Board of Supervisors to approve a rezoning from industrial to mixed use for the project. The Planning Commission recommended approval of the project last month.
During the commission’s public hearing, traffic impacts were cited as a concern, but there are proposed road upgrades in the area. Monument has agreed to proffers that include $130,000 for school and public safety impacts and $1 million for road improvements.
The commission praised the project as a good combination of preserving a historic area while also revitalizing the industrial park, where there is a mix of businesses and vacant properties.
Monument has a background in developing similar industrial and historic areas in Richmond and Norfolk. The project calls for renovating three buildings and constructing one new structure, according to a county staff presentation.
The work would be done in three phases, with the first involving renovations of two buildings. One building, the largest of the three, will have up to 248 apartments and a 145-space parking garage. The other in the first phase will have up to 10 apartments and 5,000 square feet of commercial space.
The second phase would involve the renovation of the third building, which will have 100 apartments, 5,000 square feet of commercial space and a 39-space parking garage. The third phase calls for a new building with 167 apartments and 4,000 square feet of commercial space.
The proposal calls for permitting and construction for the first phase to begin in January, if approved, with both buildings being ready in January 2024. The final phase would be completed in 2028.
Scott Shenk: 540/374-5436
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.