Spotsylvania supervisors to address school funding, camping ordinance

The resolution states that the board re-affirms its support of its Oct. 13, 2020, declaration supporting equality, as well as an education policy curriculum that “moves its students forward when it comes to teaching the ideals of civil rights, diversity, non-discrimination, tolerance, and equality.”

The resolution goes on to state that critical race theory “will fail to move the County and its students forward” in those aspects the board supports, adding that teaching the theory “will create a divisive culture” in schools.

The School Board earlier this month approved a resolution proposed by Erin Grampp in favor of “responsible civic education” that does not incorporate “divisive” theories such as those proposed by critical race theory.

During discussion of the resolution, Superintendent Scott Baker told the board in response to questions posed by board member Baron Braswell that critical race theory is not currently part of the division’s curriculum, that the Virginia Department of Education has not requested that it be part of K-12 curriculum and that no board member has ever asked that it be taught.

The resolution was supported by all School Board members with the exception of Lorita Daniels, who abstained, and Rabih Abuismail, who was absent.

The board meeting begins at 4:30 p.m. in the board room of the Holbert Building. Public comment and public hearings are scheduled to begin at 6:30 p.m.

