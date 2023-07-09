With millions of square feet in data center rezoning applications filed in Spotsylvania County, the Board of Supervisors is set to hold a public hearing on proposed amendments to the Comprehensive Plan.

The board meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, starting at 4:30 p.m. at the Holbert building. The public hearings are set to begin at 5:45 p.m.

The Planning Commission recommended approval of the amendments at its June meeting.

The proposed changes to the Comprehensive Plan provide “a guide” to land use for the fast-growing technology industry, according to a county staff summary.

Data centers — server farms for cloud computing housed in large buildings filled and with computer equipment — have been popping up in droves in the state, primarily in Northern Virginia, where various issues have prompted opposition to some projects.

Spotsylvania is a popular target for proposed developments, with several recent applications filed. The county started adjusting in preparation for data centers in July 2020, when the county amended zoning code to include data centers as office use.

According to a county staff report, the proposed amendments include the addition of data centers as a target industry; the establishment of “data center land use potential within and outside of the periphery of the Primary Development boundary”; and adding “data center-centric” land-use policies geared toward access to public water and sewer outside the county’s development boundary.

The amendments would add the county’s interest in keeping data centers inside the development boundary, or near it, as well as close to electric transmission lines. But the staff report also notes a lack of property inside the development boundary, meaning there likely will be interest outside the zone. County officials want to keep data centers within one mile of the boundary.

Other facets of the amendments aim to minimize noise impacts from data centers; include roof designs that “incorporate heat island reduction elements”; “encourage alternatives to public water-based cooling systems”; discourage private water wells; and promote the use of onsite renewable energy to ensure data centers do not interrupt local electric service.

While the county has worked on its Comprehensive Plan for data centers, developers already are seeking rezoning for developments in the county.

Tech giant Amazon recently filed four rezoning requests for developments that could include several million square feet of data centers. Another company also filed a rezoning request for data centers in an unrelated development.

In another proposed development, earlier this year the supervisors approved rezoning that changed 314 acres between U.S. 1 and Interstate 95 in Thornburg from agricultural to industrial to allow the building of a 2.9-million-square-foot “corporate technology campus,” which also could include data centers.