Spotsylvania supervisors won't restrict guns on county government property

The Spotsylvania Board of Supervisors approved a resolution stating the county will not enact gun prohibitions on government property.

The resolution passed by a 6–1 vote Tuesday, with Supervisor Deborah Frazier casting the lone dissenting vote. Prior to the vote, Frazier asked if the resolution would allow people to carry guns in courtrooms.

County Attorney Karl Holsten said the resolution would not allow that. He explained that the law pertains only to county-run facilities, adding that chief judges determine rules for courtrooms. He said the School Board can set its own rules on such matters concerning schools.

The resolution is a response to gun-control measures signed into law earlier this year by Gov. Ralph Northam. Other localities also have approved resolutions similar to Spotsylvania’s.

The new law gives localities the ability to prohibit firearms and ammunition from such facilities as government buildings, parks and community centers, as well as sidewalks and public rights-of-way.

Three men spoke before the vote, saying the Second Amendment was under attack before asking the board to support the resolution. In December, the board declared the county a Second Amendment sanctuary.

