Spotsylvania teaming up with Orange on grant to expand broadband
Spotsylvania teaming up with Orange on grant to expand broadband

5G internet comes to rural Spotsylvania - Thomas (copy2)

Charles Thomas of Data Stream Broadband describes the proposed network.

 CLINT SCHEMMER / STAR–EXPONENT

Spotsylvania officials continue to push for increased internet service in rural areas of the county.

The Board of Supervisors recently decided to seek a federal grant to expand broadband internet in western Spotsylvania.

County spokeswoman Michelle McGinnis said Spotsylvania is working with Orange on an application for a federal grant to provide broadband coverage for 500 to 800 homes in Spotsylvania along the Orange County line. The grant would also help expand internet service to large swaths of Orange near the county line.

The Orange County Broadband Authority, created in 2016 to expand internet service in Orange, is handling the grant application. McGinnis said the federal grant awards should be announced near the end of the year.

Spotsylvania started pursuing expanded internet service during the COVID-19 pandemic as it became clear rural areas of the county lacked sufficient service for students to take online classes from home.

In April, county and state officials unveiled Data Stream Broadband’s 5G network at Spotsylvania Fire and Rescue Company 7’s station near the Wilderness battlefield and Spotsylvania’s border with Orange. The Wilderness broadband system was funded by federal CARES Act funding.

Initially, Data Stream’s Lake Wilderness network will serve about 400 households, but the company plans to deploy broadband sites to cover all of Spotsylvania’s Berkeley and Livingston districts.

Broadband plan map

Broadband plan map

This map shows the areas where Spotsylvania and Orange counties hope to expand broadband internet service where it is lacking.

