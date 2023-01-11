Spotsylvania ‘techno campus’ hearing delayed

Tuesday’s public hearing for a proposed technology-based development in Spotsylvania County has been pushed back to later this month.

The hearing was scheduled for Tuesday evening’s Board of Supervisors meeting, but county Administrator Ed Petrovitch asked to hold the public hearing during the Jan. 24 meeting at 6 p.m., and the board agreed.

SpotsyTechnoCampus LLC, wants to rezone property on 314.59 acres between U.S. 1 and Interstate 95 in Thornburg from agricultural to industrial.

The proposal calls for building a 2.6-million-square-foot “corporate technology campus” north of the Mudd Tavern and Morris Road intersection on property that borders U.S. 1, Riverview Elementary and Thornburg Middle schools, Hickory Ridge Road and North Roxbury Mill Road.

The proposed campus would include “warehouses, data centers, life science labs, and light manufacturing businesses such as electrical appliance and pharmaceutical production,” according to the application. The campus also would have 300,000 square feet that could house “corporate office, government agencies, and educational institutions.”

County staff and some residents have pointed out concerns about the development’s traffic impacts. The applicant has agreed to a range of changes to address those issues, but the proffers have not been officially filed with the Board of Supervisors.

In other business, the board unanimously approved $5.9 million in school system carryover funds and a water and sewer bond sale.

The biggest portion of the school system funding ($3.1 million) will go toward a renovation project for Spotsylvania Middle School. Another $ 1 million will go toward covering increased costs for transporting special needs students. The other $1.7 million will be used to pay for increased utility costs, including electricity and fuel.

Schools Superintendent Mark Taylor said the expected cost for the middle school is over budget and the renovation project might have to be scaled back.

He said the school system will put the project out for bid soon, with work possibly starting in the summer.

After a short public hearing, the board unanimously approved a water and sewer bond sale that amounted to $68.1 million.

The bulk of the funds ($48.6 million) will pay for sewer improvements. Most of the remaining funds ($18.2 million) will pay for water system improvements. The remaining funds will cover other general system improvements and bond issuance costs.