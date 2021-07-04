 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Spotsylvania teen killed in Friday morning crash
0 comments
alert top story

Spotsylvania teen killed in Friday morning crash

{{featured_button_text}}

The victim in a Friday morning car crash that briefly closed U.S. 1 in both directions has been identified as a Spotsylvania County teenager.

Stafford County Sheriff’s spokeswoman Sarah Mahoney said crash investigators believe Jasmine Rennish, 18, of Spotsylvania was driving a Ford Mustang in the right northbound lane in the 1700 block of Jefferson Davis Highway just after 8 a.m. when her vehicle entered standing water and struck another vehicle near the Rappahannock Regional Jail.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Rennish lost control of the Mustang, which departed the roadway’s travel lane and struck a tree, police said.

Rennish was pronounced dead at the scene, while the driver of the other vehicle involved in the crash was not injured.

Friday morning’s crash closed U.S. 1 in both directions between Hospital Center Boulevard and Eskimo Hill Road, but was reopened to all traffic by 9:05 a.m.

Mahoney said the accident remains under investigation.

Stafford County logo

James Scott Baron: 540/374-5438

jbaron@freelancestar.com

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Biden orders probe of latest ransomware attack

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

I spent 23 years in the Navy in media relations and as a reporter. Prior to coming to The Free Lance-Star in 2019, I volunteered with a local non-profit that helps formerly incarcerated people transition back into society. I'm also an avid motorcyclist.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert