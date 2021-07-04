Spotsylvania teen killed in Friday morning crash

The victim in a Friday morning car crash that briefly closed U.S. 1 in both directions has been identified as a Spotsylvania County teenager.

Stafford County Sheriff’s spokeswoman Sarah Mahoney said crash investigators believe Jasmine Rennish, 18, of Spotsylvania was driving a Ford Mustang in the right northbound lane in the 1700 block of Jefferson Davis Highway just after 8 a.m. when her vehicle entered standing water and struck another vehicle near the Rappahannock Regional Jail.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Rennish lost control of the Mustang, which departed the roadway’s travel lane and struck a tree, police said.

Rennish was pronounced dead at the scene, while the driver of the other vehicle involved in the crash was not injured.

Friday morning’s crash closed U.S. 1 in both directions between Hospital Center Boulevard and Eskimo Hill Road, but was reopened to all traffic by 9:05 a.m.

Mahoney said the accident remains under investigation.

James Scott Baron: 540/374-5438 jbaron@freelancestar.com

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.