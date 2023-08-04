Chloe Bales picked a good time to have the best performance of her life.

The 13-year-old competes with her dog, Nova, in agility contests and won a silver medal last month at the Junior Open Agility World Championship in Southam, England. She earned the medal on the first day of competition, in the individual jumping event, and shared the podium with her teammate, Jada Sawhney, who won gold.

Chloe said she was really excited after the run because she thought she had a chance at finishing in the top three.

“But I was still shocked when it was official because I have never made an actual podium before,” she wrote in a text.

Chloe lives in Spotsylvania County with her parents, Bret and Stephanie, and younger sister Baylee. The rising eighth grader at Post Oak Middle School has been competing in agility contests since she was 8, and for two years in a row, has been selected a member of the only junior agility team in the United States, according to the American Kennel Club.

There’s no such thing as dog agility at the Olympics, according to a news release about the junior team, but “to the 24 junior handlers and their K-9 companions who have been selected to represent the USA, this is just as spectacular.”

This year’s team won three golds and one silver at the international competition. After the two Americans placed first and second, results were posted on the team’s Facebook page, the AKC Junior Open Agility World Championship Team USA.

“OMG, look what happened!!!! Jada Sawhney & Chloe Bales took the gold & silver respectively! Absolutely SPECTACULAR! Huge CONGRATULATIONS,” gushed the post.

Chloe and Nova also placed sixth overall in the under-15 age group, said Stephanie Bales, who’s bred and shown border collies about 20 years. “Super proud of them,” she added.

Nova, whose name is short for Supernova, was raised by the Bales family, and Nova and Chloe have been training together for four years. Agility courses change with each run, and Stephanie Bales said Chloe is able to read the course better than some adults.

She said the trick is for handlers to position themselves in just the right place so they’re one step ahead of their fast-moving dog. That way, they easily can direct them to the next obstacle without losing precious time or making a mistake.

Chloe gave all the praise to her dog who moved from one section of the course to another with the speed of a bullet.

“I am extremely proud of Nova for giving it her all,” she said. “She is an amazing dog and I am so lucky to have her.”

The teenager said traveling to England wasn’t super fun because dogs cannot be flown directly into the country. The family flew into France and took the Channel Tunnel, known as the Chunnel, that connects Great Britain to the European mainland.

However, Chloe did enjoy the international atmosphere for the second summer in a row and being with her teammates.

“They are super nice and extremely supportive,” she said.