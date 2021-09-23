Spotsylvania to host huge party to celebrate 300th; choral group performance canceled

FROM STAFF REPORTS

Spotsylvania County will mark its 300th anniversary with a celebration of its past and future Saturday from 4–8:30 p.m. in the Historic Courthouse District.

The lineup includes live entertainment, food trucks, children’s crafts, living history demonstrations, craft vendors, interactive displays and a party zone. A time capsule ceremony will take place at 6:30 p.m., and the event will conclude with a fireworks show starting about 8 p.m. Admission is free.

The Spotsylvanians, a choral group previously scheduled to perform at the celebration, will not sing at the event because of limited rehearsals due to pandemic restrictions, said Musical Director Rana Strickland. A story on the choral group and the performance appeared in Sunday’s Free Lance–Star.

A free shuttle bus will run from from Courtland High School to the courthouse area. Masks will be required on the buses. Parking in the Courthouse Village at the corner of Brock and Courthouse roads will be available for $5. In addition, a free trolley will run from the Merchants Square Building, and limited, free parking will be found at the Public Safety Building on Dean Ridings Lane.

For more information, go to spotsylvania.va.us/Spotsy300th or follow “Visit Spotsy” on Facebook.