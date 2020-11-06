Spotsylvania trash decal plan paused for more discussion

Spotsylvania County’s new landfill decal program drew some animated disagreements between members of the Board of Supervisors at its Oct. 26 meeting.
The program has been approved by the board, and a plan for it was presented at the October meeting.
But that plan likely will change before it starts.
The supervisors want to continue the discussion on the program, according to a Friday news release from county spokeswoman Michelle McGinnis.
Supervisor Tim McLaughlin, who doesn’t like county staff’s plan for the decals, said Friday that the “cure is worse than the problem.”
He also said the county received complaints about the plan, which prompted some of the supervisors to talk about the issue. They decided to bring it up again at the Nov. 17 meeting.
“We’ll try to implement something else,” McLaughlin said.
Several supervisors said the county has a problem with non-residents using Spotsylvania refuse sites because their localities charge fees. Both Stafford County and Fredericksburg charge such fees.
Earlier this year, the board approved requiring decals to dump refuse at any of the county’s 12 convenience centers and the Livingston District landfill and convenience center. County staff worked on the implementation and presented the plan to the supervisors at the October meeting.
That plan would require anyone who wants to use the trash sites to have a decal, attached to the vehicle’s rearview mirror, by Jan. 1. Vehicles without a decal would be turned away.
The decals would cost $3.
The county planned to mail decal information to residents in upcoming tax bills. Signs also would be posted at each center notifying residents of the decal requirement.
Residents would be able to buy a decal at the Treasurer’s office or by mailing in an application, which could be found on the county website and printed.
The Treasurer’s Office would check county records to ensure those who apply for the decals own property in Spotsylvania.
McLaughlin and fellow Supervisor Chris Yakabouski spoke against the plan at the October meeting, wondering if there even is a problem and adding that the plan was asking too much of residents.
McLaughlin said he wants the stickers to be free and sent to residents in their tax bills.
“I think that’s the easiest way,” he said.
Scott Shenk: 540/374-5436
