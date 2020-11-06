Spotsylvania trash decal plan paused for more discussion

Spotsylvania County’s new landfill decal program drew some animated disagreements between members of the Board of Supervisors at its Oct. 26 meeting.

The program has been approved by the board, and a plan for it was presented at the October meeting.

But that plan likely will change before it starts.

The supervisors want to continue the discussion on the program, according to a Friday news release from county spokeswoman Michelle McGinnis.

Supervisor Tim McLaughlin, who doesn’t like county staff’s plan for the decals, said Friday that the “cure is worse than the problem.”

He also said the county received complaints about the plan, which prompted some of the supervisors to talk about the issue. They decided to bring it up again at the Nov. 17 meeting.

“We’ll try to implement something else,” McLaughlin said.

Several supervisors said the county has a problem with non-residents using Spotsylvania refuse sites because their localities charge fees. Both Stafford County and Fredericksburg charge such fees.

