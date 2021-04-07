Spotsylvania turns down security training proposal

The proposal was not considered a fit in Thornburg, where residents spoke about safety, sound and property value concerns. The area also is seen as one of Spotsylvania’s prime development areas.

All of those mitigating factors were repeated by county staff and the Planning Commission, both of which recommended denial.

Twenty-one people spoke during the public hearing. All spoke against the proposal, and all appeared to live in the vicinity of the Crucible property.

County staff stopped short of giving a full presentation of the proposal and deferred to the applicant and residents.

Ernie Gillespie, co-owner of Radio Reconnaissance Technologies Inc., took only a few seconds of his allotted time before the Board of Supervisors.

“We accept the decision of the board about this property. Thank you,” he said and returned to his seat.

The county brokered a compromise in the proposal that included denial of the rezoning and special-use permit requests while approving a rezoning for the property from agricultural to commercial. The change allows for up to 45 types of development on the property, including a shopping center and data centers, the latter of which was mentioned by Supervisor Kevin Marshall, who represents the Thornburg area.