Spotsylvania veteran did what he 'was called upon to do' during WWII

Ask Fred Moufang for details about his duty as a Marine during World War II, and the 102-year-old shoots a look that cuts to the core.

The glance suggests a person must be kidding to expect him to remember events from 77 years ago.

But the look only lasts a moment before Moufang smiles and laughs, as he does often. He apologizes for the gaps, saying in a distinctive New Jersey accent that “I’m reaching back here.”

Then, Moufang turns to those asking questions and subtly changes the subject.

“Do you know other 102 year-old people? Well, you’re looking at one now,” he said, taking off a black and red hat emblazoned with the Marine Corps logo and the words, “Earned. Never Given.”

Proud that he still has a full head of hair (almost) and his own teeth, Moufang is excited by the attention that this Veterans Day has brought. The Spotsylvania Sheriff’s Office asked him to participate in a celebration for the Marine Corps birthday Thursday, as the oldest Marine present, and even sent a car to pick him up.

Others who see his hat—which he always wears in public—inquire about his service, which typically results in the celebrity treatment.

“Everywhere I go, I get a welcome,” he said. “This hat draws a lot of attention.”

While Moufang doesn’t recall all the details about being in the Pacific Theater toward the end of the war, which included the Battle of Okinawa, he remembers enough to know he’ll never get some of the images out of his head.

He doesn’t talk a lot about the details, never did. Not with his daughter, Debbie Drolshagen, who’s taken care of him for years in her Spotsylvania County home, or her husband, Herb, who served in Vietnam.

Moufang said what happened in the islands as the Japanese defended posts to their deaths doesn’t make for good conversation.

“I’m trying to get it off my mind, but how do you do that?” he wondered. “There was a real war out there, and I didn’t like it, but I did what I was called upon to do. They burned that into you during training, and where they send you, you have no choice.

“You go with the troops and then you come home, if you’re lucky.”

‘Gung-ho Marine’

Of the 16 million American men and women who served during World War II, the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs estimates that 167,284 of them are still alive.

Moufang is part of the ever-shrinking number. He’s listed in The Free Lance–Star’s “Salute to Veterans” section, along with 1,153 service members and two other surviving WWII veterans. They are Samuel Fairchild, who recently turned 100, and Richard Toye, who’s 96.

Moufang made a couple things clear about his service during a recent interview and in a 2003 report his grandson, Jonathan, wrote as a governor’s school student at Courtland High School.

Moufang stressed that he wasn’t a hero—and asked a reporter to please not make him look like one.

“I didn’t do anything special,” he said. “I didn’t do anything thousands of other guys didn’t do.”

But he’s proud to have been a “gung-ho Marine” and glad that he got to serve.

When the war first broke out, Moufang wanted to enlist along with his friends, but an issue with his lungs disqualified him. He couldn’t get into the Army Air Corps, the precursor of the Air Force, or the Navy.

By November 1943, either his lung problems had resolved or the military needed all the bodies it could find, and Moufang joined the Marine Corps.

He was a specialist in oil gear mechanisms—and describing the duties of the job is one of the details that’s been lost to time. He told his grandson he knew how to repair the large artillery guns on warships, specifically the oil gears that ran on hydraulics and allowed the guns to pivot quickly.

But when he headed overseas, he was basically an infantryman, part of the 2nd Marine Division which earned renown in the Pacific Theater.

‘Stormed the beach’

Moufang’s convoy went through Guam, which had already been liberated from the Japanese, and on to Saipan, where he and others convinced hiding Japanese soldiers to come out of foxholes and caves.

Moufang described one encounter when he entered a cave and found an enemy soldier at least 7 feet tall. Moufang demonstrated how he craned his neck to look up at the man who was considerably bigger than him.

A reporter asked just how tall he is.

“You mean how short?” Moufang quipped.

He’s 5 feet 5 inches these days, but swears he was 5 inches taller in his prime, even though his military papers listed him as 5 feet 7 inches.

Moufang had backup on expeditions like cleaning out caves and called for “the big guys, the scary guys,” as needed.

But when his unit prepared to land at Okinawa for the battle in spring 1945, every man had to stand on his own. Moufang described a scene to his grandson that sounded straight out of a war movie.

Fifty Marines were packed into one landing craft with guys throwing up all over the place. An officer in the back warned he’d shoot them if they didn’t all move out when the door dropped.

“We stormed the beach through water up to our hips, carrying 40 pounds of gear,” he said. “We followed the game plan as we were trained, with our rifles up in the air. Don’t wanna get that thing wet. The whole time we were getting shot at. It was not a happy scene.”

It took the Marines 82 days to capture the island. Moufang’s group was there for two weeks, and when he wasn’t shooting, he was digging a foxhole to hide and sleep in until he was told to get moving again.

Then, he was put on a ship and replaced by other troops.

“You tend to lose track of everything that happened,” he told his grandson. “It was all so intense.”

‘Strongest person’

After the war, Moufang came back to his native New Jersey, married his wife, Helen, had two children and eventually became president of a small savings and loan.

When a larger institution bought out the business, he was forced to retire at age 62. He fretted for a couple days about what to do until he found the answer in golf.

His daughter and son-in-law moved to the Fredericksburg area in 1993 and the Moufangs followed. The couple had been married for 56 years in 2004, when Helen Moufang died of lung cancer.

Later, when his grandsons, Jonathan and Stephen, traveled the East Coast with their college band, Sweetbriar, Moufang would show up at local gigs. He eventually earned the stage name of “Freddie Malibu,” although he didn’t perform with the band.

But he did pass out their business cards at bars. He wrote “Freddie Malibu” and his phone number on the back, hoping a college student might have an available grandmother.

He dated for a while, laughing that he always had three requirements: That the woman be foxy, able to drive and not smoke.

His daughter laughs, too, recalling when she’d come home from her job, teaching deaf children, and he was nowhere to be found.

“There was no note, I had to track him down,” she said. “I was like, Where the heck is this man?’”

She never imagined that at 72, she’d be caring for her 102-year-old father and says his health is as good as it can be, given his age. The whole family got sick with COVID-19 in August, and the disease really zapped the strength of the gung-ho Marine.

In the last few weeks, he’s been able to spend more time out of his upstairs bedroom and the house. One of his favorite outings is to Dairy Queen for a turtle pecan blizzard.

While he was blessed with a sense of humor, his daughter says she wasn’t, but that her father is one person who can make her laugh out loud.

“It’s just a riot what he says,” Drolshagen said, adding that she’s amazed by his ability to joke, as well as rebound, from whatever life throws at him. “I swear he’s the strongest person I know.”