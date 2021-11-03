Spotsylvania voters accept three bond referendums, deny one

Spotsylvania County voters approved three out of four bond referendums on Tuesday's ballot, according to unofficial election results.

The recreation portion of the nearly $400 million bond package, which would have authorized officials to borrow money to build an aquatics center, suffered a sound defeat, earning only 37 percent approval from voters.

But Spotsylvania residents were OK with authorizing the county to borrow money for other projects.

The $206.8 million school bond package passed with 52 percent of the vote. The money could be used for a range of projects and upgrades at county schools. The biggest portion of that amount—almost $128 million—is earmarked for improving school facilities.

The $101.7 million transportation package also got the go-ahead from county voters, with 58 percent saying yes. The transportation package targets eight projects, including Interstate 95 exit improvements, the widening of Harrison Road and Routes 2 and 17 and the Germanna Point Drive extension.