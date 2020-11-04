Spotsylvania votes help Spanberger claim win in 7th District congressional race

Freitas led by a big margin in Spotsylvania Tuesday night and won the county overall, but the votes counted Wednesday helped push Spanberger ahead.

By Wednesday evening, she had tallied a district-wide total of 227,540 votes to 222,406 for Freitas, according to the State Department of Elections website.

Spanberger, a former CIA analyst, was sworn into the U.S. House of Representatives for her first term on Jan. 3, 2019, after defeating Republican incumbent Dave Brat.

Freitas is a U.S. Army veteran and has been a member of the Virginia House of Delegates since 2015, representing Madison and Orange counties, as well as part of Culpeper County. He was a candidate for the U.S. Senate in 2018, losing the Republican nomination to Corey Stewart.

Freitas released a statement that noted the work of volunteers and supporters.

“Out of respect to them, the importance of this race, and the hundreds of thousands of votes that have yet to be canvassed in this district, our campaign will be waiting until the canvass officially concludes on Friday, at which time we will be making an appropriate statement,” he said.