Spotsylvania votes help Spanberger claim win in 7th District congressional race

Absentee ballots and early votes in Spotsylvania County helped tip Virginia’s 7th District congressional race in favor of incumbent Democrat Rep. Abigail Spanberger on Wednesday.
The central absentee precinct was the last in the district to report its unofficial results about 4:30 p.m., more than 22 hours after polls closed on Tuesday.
Spanberger, who trailed Republican challenger state Del. Nick Freitas of Culpeper early Wednesday by 712 votes, claimed victory about an hour after the Virginia Department of Elections posted the results on its website showing her with a 5,134-vote advantage.
“Tonight, the 7th District affirmed its commitment to leadership in Congress that puts Central Virginia first, works for everyone, and focuses on expanding opportunity for the next generation of Virginians,” she said in a news release. “Serving the 7th District in Congress has been my honor, and I look forward to continuing our work to strengthen and protect our communities.”
Freitas took a sizable lead Tuesday night, but the Democratic incumbent closed the gap early Wednesday as absentee and early votes were counted in Chesterfield, Henrico and Powhatan counties.
As of 11 a.m. Wednesday, the state elections website showed Freitas with 200,010 votes and Spanberger with 199,298. The only county yet to report all precincts was Spotsylvania, where 54 percent of all registered voters cast ballots early or by mail.
Freitas led by a big margin in Spotsylvania Tuesday night and won the county overall, but the votes counted Wednesday helped push Spanberger ahead.
By Wednesday evening, she had tallied a district-wide total of 227,540 votes to 222,406 for Freitas, according to the State Department of Elections website.
Support Local Journalism
Spanberger, a former CIA analyst, was sworn into the U.S. House of Representatives for her first term on Jan. 3, 2019, after defeating Republican incumbent Dave Brat.
Freitas is a U.S. Army veteran and has been a member of the Virginia House of Delegates since 2015, representing Madison and Orange counties, as well as part of Culpeper County. He was a candidate for the U.S. Senate in 2018, losing the Republican nomination to Corey Stewart.
Freitas released a statement that noted the work of volunteers and supporters.
“Out of respect to them, the importance of this race, and the hundreds of thousands of votes that have yet to be canvassed in this district, our campaign will be waiting until the canvass officially concludes on Friday, at which time we will be making an appropriate statement,” he said.
More votes could be counted in the race, and others. Mail-in ballots postmarked by Tuesday can be counted if they arrive at local registrars’ offices by noon Friday.
The 7th District also includes all of Orange, Culpeper, Goochland, Louisa, Nottaway and Amelia counties.
In another Fredericksburg area congressional race, 1st District Republican Congressman Rob Wittman defeated Democratic challenger Qasim Rashid.
Wittman held a sizeable lead Tuesday night, but with absentee ballots still to be counted, Rashid did not concede immediately.
Rashid said in a social media post late Tuesday night that he hoped uncounted votes would swing his way in the congressional district that includes Fredericksburg, Stafford, King George, Westmoreland, and parts of Spotsylvania and Fauquier counties. But a few hours later, he posted another statement conceding the race.
“We are disappointed with the outcome, but we are not regretful,” he said. “We celebrate our message of compassion through action, and we continue to fight for justice for all.”
Scott Shenk: 540/374-5436
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.