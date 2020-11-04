Spotsylvania votes propel Spanberger to apparent re-election win in 7th District congressional race

The late-coming mail-in absentee ballots from Spotsylvania County’s central precinct tipped Virginia’s 7th District congressional race in favor of incumbent Democrat Abigail Spanberger on Wednesday.

The central precinct was the last to report the final results, about 4:30 p.m., nearly 24 hours after polls closed on Tuesday.

Spanberger, who trailed early Wednesday by 712 votes, claimed victory about an hour after the Virginia Department of Elections posted the results on its website.

“Tonight, the Seventh District affirmed its commitment to leadership in Congress that puts Central Virginia first, works for everyone, and focuses on expanding opportunity for the next generation of Virginians,” she said in a news release. “Serving the Seventh District in Congress has been my honor, and I look forward to continuing our work to strengthen and protect our communities.”

Freitas took a sizable lead Tuesday night, but the Democratic incumbent closed the gap early Wednesday as absentee and early votes were counted in Chesterfield, Henrico and Powhatan counties.