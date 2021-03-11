Spotsylvania will consider 4-cent real estate tax hike

The Spotsylvania Board of Supervisors will advertise a higher real estate tax rate for the coming fiscal year, but is looking to lower some business taxes to help local companies hurt by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The board considered putting off setting the county’s advertised 2021 tax rates Tuesday night, but eventually settled on the figures.
The board voted, 4–3, to set the advertised real estate rate at 85 cents per $100 of assessed value, more than 4 cents higher than the current rate of 80.94 cents. The approved advertised rate is slightly higher than the county’s 2019 real estate tax rate of $84.74.
By a 5–2 vote, the board also approved several other advertised rates, including personal property taxes at $6.55 per $100 of assessed value, the same as the current rate. The county also will advertise lower business taxes, aimed at helping local companies impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
More work sessions and a public hearing will be held before the supervisors set the 2021 tax rates and fiscal year 2022 budget.
The advertised rates cannot be increased, but can be lowered.
It seems certain the real estate rate will end up lower than the advertised rate, as three supervisors voted against the advertised rate and at least one supporting supervisor said he wouldn’t set the rate that high.
The supervisors lamented the fact that they don’t know how much state funding will be available for the county budget, making it difficult to finalize any decisions. County staff said state budget figures were expected by Friday.
Before setting the advertised rates, the board considered holding a special meeting after state figures are released and also considered pushing back the dates for budget approval and county tax payments.
Supervisors decided it was better to go ahead and set the advertised rates.
Before setting the advertised rates, the board heard about updates to the fiscal 2022 budget, which goes into effect July 1.
County staff has proposed an operating budget of $532.5 million, up 4 percent from the current fiscal year. General fund expenditures—$160 million—are up 7.3 percent over fiscal year 2021.
Assistant County Administrator Bonnie Jewell told the board the county’s fiscal 2022 expenditures could rise by as much as $2.8 a million, depending on the state’s decision on requiring raises for county employees.
She also told the supervisors that the fiscal 2022 budget was increased by $1.4 million to cover fire and rescue costs for such expenses as overtime, training and holiday absences.
The proposed budget is $800,000 short of being fully funded, Jewell said, pointing out that figure doesn’t account for the potential $2.8 million increase or the school system’s $7.1 million funding gap.
Adding those two expenditures, Jewell said, would require increasing the current real estate tax rate by 6.69 cents.
