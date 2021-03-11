Spotsylvania will consider 4-cent real estate tax hike

The Spotsylvania Board of Supervisors will advertise a higher real estate tax rate for the coming fiscal year, but is looking to lower some business taxes to help local companies hurt by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The board considered putting off setting the county’s advertised 2021 tax rates Tuesday night, but eventually settled on the figures.

The board voted, 4–3, to set the advertised real estate rate at 85 cents per $100 of assessed value, more than 4 cents higher than the current rate of 80.94 cents. The approved advertised rate is slightly higher than the county’s 2019 real estate tax rate of $84.74.

By a 5–2 vote, the board also approved several other advertised rates, including personal property taxes at $6.55 per $100 of assessed value, the same as the current rate. The county also will advertise lower business taxes, aimed at helping local companies impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

More work sessions and a public hearing will be held before the supervisors set the 2021 tax rates and fiscal year 2022 budget.

The advertised rates cannot be increased, but can be lowered.