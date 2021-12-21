Spotsylvania will draw new district boundaries

The updated U.S. census is forcing Spotsylvania County to redraw district lines by spring.
Mark Cole, deputy county administrator, told the Board of Supervisors last week that the county received the census data in October, later than normal.
County officials will need to certify new district boundaries prior to the 2022 primary and general elections. Spotsylvania has seven districts—Chancellor, Courtland, Salem, Battlefield, Lee Hill, Livingston and Berkeley.
The fastest growth since 2010 happened in the Battlefield and Lee Hill districts. Each district tops the list in terms of population, with Lee Hill totaling 22,440 residents and Battlefield following with 21,886.
Those two districts will need to shrink, with other districts growing to create the required balance in population totals.
The Chancellor (18,854) and Salem (18,755) districts have the fewest residents, which means they will grow the most when the new lines are drawn.
The target population for each district is 20,101.
County staff will work on redrawing the district lines and placing voting precincts. A public hearing will be held on the changes before the supervisors make a final decision.
General Registrar Kellie Acors told the board “there are going to be a lot of changes with this redistricting.” She said at least five precincts have to be split, meaning there will be “more precincts because of the growth in the county.”
The goal, according to Cole, is to approve new districts by March 22, 90 days prior to June primary elections, when voters need to know their new precincts.
Supervisor Deborah Frazier said it’s important that the public be included in the process.
“This is an important process that we’re talking about,” she said. “It’s a process that should be inclusive and transparent.”
