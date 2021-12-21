Spotsylvania will draw new district boundaries

Spotsylvania County has to redraw its district lines based on updated U.S. Census data. The Board of Supervisors got an update on the process at its Tuesday meeting.

The updated U.S. census is forcing Spotsylvania County to redraw district lines by spring.

Mark Cole, deputy county administrator, told the Board of Supervisors last week that the county received the census data in October, later than normal.

County officials will need to certify new district boundaries prior to the 2022 primary and general elections. Spotsylvania has seven districts—Chancellor, Courtland, Salem, Battlefield, Lee Hill, Livingston and Berkeley.

The fastest growth since 2010 happened in the Battlefield and Lee Hill districts. Each district tops the list in terms of population, with Lee Hill totaling 22,440 residents and Battlefield following with 21,886.

Those two districts will need to shrink, with other districts growing to create the required balance in population totals.

The Chancellor (18,854) and Salem (18,755) districts have the fewest residents, which means they will grow the most when the new lines are drawn.

The target population for each district is 20,101.