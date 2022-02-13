Spotsylvania will fill open supervisor seat in special election Tuesday

Election day is nearing for the three-way race to fill the vacant Livingston District seat on the Spotsylvania County Board of Supervisors.

District residents have been able to vote early since Dec. 30, but polling sites will open Tuesday for voters to cast their ballots for the candidate to replace Barry Jett. The former supervisor was elected in November 2019 but died Oct. 29 after a brief illness.

Raymond Bell, Justin Carlisle and Jacob Lane are competing to serve the remainder of Jett’s term, which runs through 2023.

A Luck Stone foreman and lifelong Spotsylvania resident, Lane said his ideologies are in line with Jett’s, and that he is ready to add to his community service work.

The 37-year-old married father of three was appointed to the Planning Commission by Jett, and has has served on other county commissions. Broadband expansion and dealing with growth are key issues for Lane.

Bell, 62, has lived in the county more than 35 years and the Livingston District more than a quarter century. This is not the first time he’s run for supervisor in Livingston. Bell lost to Jett in 2019.

Bell is the president of a motivational consulting firm and pastor at Mount Hope Baptist Church, represents the Salem District on the Planning Commission and serves as a chaplain for area sports teams. Bell wants to keep taxes low and expand broadband access.

Chancellor High School baseball coach Justin Carlisle, a newcomer to politics, rounds out the three candidates running for the post.

Carlisle, a 42-year-old married father of three, home inspector and U.S. Army veteran, was inspired to run for office because of concerns about the relationship between supervisors and school officials.

Carlisle wants to improve the board’s ability to communicate and compromise while holding officials accountable. He also believes growth needs to be managed while keeping an eye on the impact to infrastructure and services.

The Livingston District has five precincts, each with a polling location for voters on the day of the election:

Belmont: Fire station 9.

Brokenburg: Livingston Elementary School

Post Oak: Spotsylvania High School

Courthouse: Public safety building

Brock: Brock Road Elementary School

The polls will be open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Any registered Livingston District residents can vote early in person at the office of elections, at 4708 Southpoint Parkway, through Saturday, Feb. 12, the final day to vote in person early prior to election day on Feb. 15.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.