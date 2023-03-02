A Spotsylvania woman was killed early Thursday in a two-vehicle crash in the county, police said.

Ashley Flak, 29, was driving a Toyota Corolla in the area of Courthouse Road (State Route 208) and Rumsey Lane at 5:39 a.m. when she lost control and crossed the centerline, Spotsylvania Sheriff's Maj. Troy Skebo said.

An oncoming Toyota pickup truck T-boned the Corolla, Skebo said. Flak was pronounced dead at the scene, and the 29-year-old pickup driver was transported to an area hospital in serious condition.

Neither speed nor alcohol were factors in the crash, Skebo said. A full reconstruction of the crash site was conducted.