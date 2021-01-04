Spotsylvania woman charged in fatal 2020 crash critically injured in another wreck on same road

A 19-year-old Spotsylvania woman was critically injured Saturday night when a car she was riding in crashed into a tree on River Road in the county, authorities said.

The crash occurred in the area of Pine Run Lane. Sheriff's Maj. Troy Skebo said the woman had to be extricated from the vehicle before being flown to a trauma hospital.

The driver of the car, a 20-year-old Spotsylvania man, was charged with reckless driving. Skebo said the crash is still under investigation and no further details were available.

There were multiple reports on social media that the victim is pregnant, but Skebo said he could not comment about that or name the woman due to medical regulations.

The woman injured in the crash was involved in a fatal accident on that same road on March 11. On that afternoon, 92-year-old Stephen Chadwick was in his yard in the 6100 block of River Road when an out-of-control vehicle ran over him. Chadwick was pronounced dead at the scene.

The woman who was injured Saturday was indicted in June on misdemeanor charges of reckless driving and driving without a license. A trial is scheduled for Feb. 22 in Spotsylvania Circuit Court, but that date is now contingent on her medical condition.

