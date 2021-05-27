Spotsylvania woman dies after being hit by car on State Route 3

A 52-year-old Spotsylvania County woman was killed when she was hit by a vehicle early Wednesday on State Route 3 in Fredericksburg, state police said.

Gena A. Wood had been walking along the side of the road when she began crossing the travel lanes at 4:32 a.m. in the area of Altoona Drive, Virginia State Police Sgt. Brent Coffey said. She was struck by a 2009 Honda Accord driven by a 55-year-old Fredericksburg man and died at the scene, Coffey said.

Coffey said Wood was using a crosswalk when she was struck, but the signal indicated "do not cross." The Honda had a green light, Coffey said.

Trooper R. Ramirez is investigating the incident, Coffey said. No charges had been filed as of Thursday afternoon.

The westbound lanes were closed for several hours Wednesday while police investigated the crash.

