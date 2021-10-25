Spotsylvania woman improves well-being, earns $15,000 in the process

Arvis Abban didn’t join a national program just to lose weight, but as someone whose nickname was “Fat Butt” in school, she certainly was drawn to that aspect of it.

The Spotsylvania County woman soon learned there was much more to the Thrive Challenge, which started in 2013 for Walmart associates, then expanded to anyone who wants to join. The 56-year-old mother and nurse, who’s spent much of her adult life looking out for the welfare of others, found ways to do the same for herself.

“So many people are like I used to be. They don’t want to think about another program for weight loss, but it’s not just about that,” she said. “It’s about your finances, it’s about connecting with people, it’s about trying to manage your debt better and it’s about your overall well-being.”

It also offers cash awards and Abban recently was surprised with a $15,000 check. Thrive awards monthly prizes to those who participate in a 21-day challenge then share their stories, said Libby Duke, senior communications director. The program has about 350,000 participants and gives out $1 million in cash each year.

“At work and in her community, she has inspired dozens of people,” Duke wrote in an email. “This person-to-person inspiration is ... a big part of what makes Arvis and her story so special.”