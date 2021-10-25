Spotsylvania woman improves well-being, earns $15,000 in the process

Arvis Abban didn’t join a national program just to lose weight, but as someone whose nickname was “Fat Butt” in school, she certainly was drawn to that aspect of it.
The Spotsylvania County woman soon learned there was much more to the Thrive Challenge, which started in 2013 for Walmart associates, then expanded to anyone who wants to join. The 56-year-old mother and nurse, who’s spent much of her adult life looking out for the welfare of others, found ways to do the same for herself.
“So many people are like I used to be. They don’t want to think about another program for weight loss, but it’s not just about that,” she said. “It’s about your finances, it’s about connecting with people, it’s about trying to manage your debt better and it’s about your overall well-being.”
It also offers cash awards and Abban recently was surprised with a $15,000 check. Thrive awards monthly prizes to those who participate in a 21-day challenge then share their stories, said Libby Duke, senior communications director. The program has about 350,000 participants and gives out $1 million in cash each year.
“At work and in her community, she has inspired dozens of people,” Duke wrote in an email. “This person-to-person inspiration is ... a big part of what makes Arvis and her story so special.”
A nurse for 26 years and with the local Veterans Affairs clinic for more than three years, Abban lost 25 pounds and has kept it off during the two years she’s been part of Thrive Challenge. She’s also taken plenty of micro-steps, “small consistent steps toward your well-being,” that focus on other aspects of her life.
Going into the program, she had about $20,000 in credit card debt in her name alone. Her husband, Abraham, had his own bills but she says he’s too private to disclose details.
To manage her debt, she identified the card with the highest interest rate and doubled payments until the balance was zero. She did the same with the next card, all the while paying minimum amounts on the others, until all debts were paid.
“We still use our credit cards, but we just pay them off in 30 days,” she said, adding there are no more fights over money “because we have a game plan.”
She has a similar strategy about eating out—and avoids fast food, first and foremost. She packs a lunch at work and encourages co-workers to walk around the complex outside Spotsylvania County VA Clinic at Southpoint in Massaponax with her. Then, the walkers eat at their desks.
Abban and her husband usually have other meals at home, where her go-to dish is avocado toast. She spreads avocado and mixed greens with chopped onion and pickle on whole-grain bread and says she could eat it three times a day.
When the couple sits down at a restaurant for dinner, they immediately ask for a take-home box. Before the first bite, she splits her meal in two, so she’s got lunch for the next day. If she doesn’t move half out of her sight, she’s tempted to keep picking at it.
She’s cut out a lot of red meats, choosing chicken, fish and seafood instead. She’s also opted for rice and pizza crust from cauliflower, but hasn’t totally removed carbohydrates from her diet.
Her friend, Florice Nims, who inspired Abban to take the challenge, said the two “believe in treating ourselves and rewarding ourselves.”
“We don’t cut everything out,” Nims said. “We just don’t binge like we used to.”
Nims lives in Hampton and she and Abban talk every day, not just about “girl things,” Nims said, but also what they ate for meals and snacks and how much they walked.
“We’re each other’s accountability partners,” Nims said, “but we also allow grace as well.”
That’s another aspect of the program Abban enjoys—a no-judgment zone. She likes having someone to share the challenge with, but doesn’t want a browbeating when she makes a less-than-healthy choice or doesn’t feel like walking.
Co-worker Karen Dolvin is one of about 30 people Abban has inspired to join the Thrive Challenge, and Dolvin appreciates that Abban “does not bug me because I do not respond to that,” Dolvin said.
She motivates instead, said fellow co-worker Carolyn Pyle–Duke.
“She really embraces everybody and encourages them to do their very best, on every level, not just at work,” Dolvin said. “I think that has always been part of who she is, she just interacts with people that way. But I think [Thrive] has kept her motivated to make her own positive changes.”
Alongside friends, family members or co-workers, Abban usually reaches 10,000 steps a day. When one of her two grown sons is in town, she far exceeds that number as she hikes around Fredericksburg area trails and battlefields. Being in the woods, crossing creeks or seeing flora and fauna improves her well-being just as much as knowing she’s managing her finances.
“I like when I walk in nature,” she said. “It brings you peace. Not only are you helping the body, you’re helping the mind. It feels like there’s something bigger than me with all this beauty out there.”
Abban also has taken steps to bring that serenity inside whenever things get stressful. She plants her feet firmly on the floor with her shoulders back and takes a couple deep breaths. The exercise lasts about 20 seconds.
“We nurses like to say: Breathe in through your nose and out through your mouth,” she said. “Smell the flowers and blow out the candles. It helps lower your heart rate, lower your blood pressure and clear your head.”
More information about the Thrive Challenge, as well as the downloadable app, can be found at thriveglobal.com/challenge.
