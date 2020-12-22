Spotsylvania woman is area's 115th fatality from COVID-19

The death of Spotsylvania County woman was reported on Tuesday, bringing the local death toll from COVID-19 to 115 people since March.

The woman was white, in her 70s and one of 14 people whose deaths have been reported in the last eight days. Nine of the recent deaths were to Spotsylvania County residents, who all told, comprise 67 of the 115 fatalities, or almost 60 percent of the local deaths, according to state data. At least half of the county’s fatalities have been a result of virus outbreaks at long-term care facilities.

Also on Tuesday, another 137 people tested positive for COVID-19 in the Rappahannock Area Health District for a cumulative total of 11,211 cases.

The total included 4,578 cases in Stafford County; 4,171 in Spotsylvania County; 941 in Fredericksburg; 918 in Caroline County; and 603 in King George County.

Elsewhere in the region, there have been 2,727 cases in Culpeper County; 2,109 in Fauquier County; 814 in Orange County; and 630 in Westmoreland County.

The Virginia Department of Health reported 3,591 new cases and 51 new deaths on Tuesday for a cumulative total of 314,481 cases and 4,705 deaths associated with COVID-19.

—Cathy Dyson