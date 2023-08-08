Some people do their best to avoid burping in public.

Not Kimberly Winter. She’s refined the art of belching to the point her burp’s been heard ’round the world.

The Spotsylvania County woman recently broke the Guinness World Record for the loudest burp by a female. Hers registered 107.3 decibels which, according to Guinness, is louder than a blender, an electric handheld drill and even some motorcycles at full throttle.

“When I hear her burp, it scares me half the time because they’re so loud and most of the time, they come out of nowhere,” said her younger sister, Kaitlyn Strayer. “But when I’m out with her and she burps, people love it, and they tell her how impressive and awesome she is.”

While Winter can’t necessarily burp on command, she lets out a sound that she describes as both “monstruous and magical.” Just about anything she eats or drinks, from water to spicy food, beer to fruits and vegetables, provides the needed fuel.

Often, her mouth is opened as wide as an alligator’s when she “lets one rip,” as her sister called it. The noise that sounds like a cross between a disgruntled bear and a goat on steroids.

The 33-year-old’s been letting out burps since she was a child, but admits she perfected the talent in middle school, the ideal breeding ground for demonstrations of potty humor.

When her parents asked her to tone it down, because she was embarrassing them, she figured they were the ones with the problem.

“I just thought everyone burped like that,” she said. “I didn’t realize I was loud.”

Then, Winter got kicked out of a bar in Maryland about 10 years ago. She and others were barhopping during their bachelorette party, and after one sip from one beer, she let out a burp that she thought was funny.

The bartender didn’t and put her beer behind the bar. When he walked away, she got it back and he then said this was no joke, and that she had to leave. Right now.

“I took a selfie outside of the bar as I was leaving because I was so proud,” she said, as she and the the other members of their party headed to the next bar. “We definitely all got a kick out of it.”

After that, Winter’s younger sister was trying to make a video for TikTok when Winter “burped in her face really loud.” It got posted and people couldn’t believe that kind of sound came out of a person.

So, Winter got her own TikTok account where she’s known as Kimycola. That’s a combination of her first, middle and maiden names, not an advertisement for the soft drink. She’s also on YouTube with videos such as “Burp Talk with Belching Babe.”

She’s told her fans and followers: “I can fulfill any burp-related request, small to big, monster burps, closed mouth, ABCs.”

People responded that she was the loudest burper they’d ever heard and she should try out for a world record. The suggestion spurred her to buy a decibel meter from Amazon, which showed a reading of 109.7 dB, considerably higher than the previous record of 107 dB, set by an Italian woman in 2009.

Winter contacted Guinness, got the list of regulations and requirements and learned that she had to produce the sound in a “dead room,” such as ones used in recording studios to eliminate any chance of outside noise.

As she pondered how to do that, she was listening to “Elliot in the Morning” on DC101 and called to ask about using their studio. The DJ and his producer were agreeable, and Winter arranged for a sound engineer with a professional and calibrated decibel meter to join her in the Rockville, Maryland, studio.

She brought along an iced coffee, breakfast sandwich and beer for the on-the-air burping. She let ‘em rip for about half an hour until one reached the record-breaking level, and everyone in the room cheered.

“It was so much fun when she finally broke the record and to be a part of that in the studio,” said Diane Stupar, co-host of the morning show.

Winter had to provide recordings and various documentation from the April 28 event, which Guinness verified before announcing last week that she was the new record-holder.

A stay-at-home wife and mother of two, Winter knows she can burp even louder and plans to set a new record in the future. For now, she’ll keep doing burp battles with like-minded “Burp Queens” on social media.

“It’s kind of a niche community, but we’re all having a lot of fun,” she said. “It’s silly but at the end of the day, if you’re happy, that’s what counts.”