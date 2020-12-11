Spotsylvania woman starts podcast to tackle racism

As the country spun out of control in the months following the George Floyd Jr. killing earlier this year, Kim Lovell wondered how it happened.
“The level of hatred that came out … is hard to put into words,” she said in a recent interview. “It feels like so much.”
Lovell, a local marriage and family therapist, initially felt distraught, but soon decided to do something “to help and connect people.”
So she started a podcast.
Lovell knew it wouldn’t be easy tackling racism. She also didn’t know the first thing about podcasts.
So she spent two months learning about podcasting as well as researching U.S. history and its racial components. Then she launched a website and podcast.
Lovell brings a unique perspective to the racial culture of the U.S. She was born in India and adopted as a baby by a white American couple. She grew up in Chesterfield County.
She now lives in Spotsylvania County with her husband, who is white, and their young son.
The 33-year-old said her background, along with being considered brown as opposed to black, makes it easier for her to “slip through” white culture. But she still notices the subtle ways she is judged based on her brown skin.
Lovell knew tackling racial issues would be difficult, especially in the tense times since Floyd was killed while being arrested. She wanted to approach the issue in a straightforward, positive way, which led to the podcast name: Killing it Softly.
Along with the podcast, Lovell created a website that includes a wealth of information and resources on racial issues. The site includes definitions of racial terms and ideologies and links to books and video documentaries.
The first podcast aired on Sept.1 and involved a conversation between Lovell and John Butler, who once served as her supervisor in crisis stabilization for the Rappahannock Area Community Services Board.
They talk about the state of the country in the wake of Floyd’s killing, the ensuing protests and calls for racial justice.
Butler said it seems like a revolution is happening, in part because people of color are being elected. But he believes that candidates are being judged more on their policies than skin color, something that can lead to “sweeping change in legislation.”
“It’s hard to believe that’s revolutionary,” he says. “But it’s happening.”
They also talk about the role played by such things as the news and social media and the rise of “cancel culture,” where people are ostracized for their ideas or actions and avoid any kind of dialogue.
Lovell notes that the Black Lives Matter movement has “triggered” a lot of anger.
Butler believes the racial situation and the BLM movement are more complicated, and difficult to grasp, than many people want to accept.
“We have been lied to” about U.S. history and the so-called American heroes, he says, adding that the country needs to “re-learn our history,” one that has “been so devastating to people of color.”
The conversation also delves into institutional racism in such realms as the education system and law enforcement.
Butler has helped train police in crisis intervention, and he said many of them wanted to learn, but there also was a small percentage who wanted nothing to do with the training.
Lovell and Butler call that small group of officers the “outliers,” those who can end up in situations like the Floyd case.
At the end of the podcast, Lovell asks why we should care, to which Butler says it should be obvious.
“I don’t think it is, which is unfortunate,” she says. “Because people are saying there’s nothing wrong and there’s nothing to care about because there’s nothing wrong.”
Lovell has been posting podcasts (on iTunes and Spotify) regularly.
They include interviews with a range of people with various backgrounds. In episode 2, she talks with a friend who is a female African-American attorney in Richmond.
In an episode released Monday, she speaks with James Carr, a Fredericksburg police officer, who talks about his experience in law enforcement and as the son of an African-American father and a white mother.
Carr, 41, spent 10 years as a police officer in Northern Virginia before joining the Fredericksburg department three years ago. He is a patrol officer who also serves as a field training officer, forensic technician and on the SETT, the department’s equivalent of a SWAT team.
In an interview with The Free Lance–Star, Carr talked about his background and why he took part in the podcast. He said he and Lovell connected through mutual acquaintances.
Carr called the podcast “great,” adding that he admires Lovell’s bravery for taking on the issue.
“She has a message,” he said, adding that Lovell “has a calming demeanor and she’s full of optimism, which is something that we need.”
He expects her podcast to grow in popularity.
Carr, who resembles his African-American father, noted “strange looks” he would get as a boy walking with his blond-haired, blue-eyed mother. Also, his father told him stories, including one about being spit on while walking with his wife when they lived in Pennsylvania.
Carr saw the extreme side of racism as a college student in Alabama in 2000.
He called it a bad situation, saying he later learned the KKK trained near the college and that he was sometimes “followed, threatened with guns.” He also said police there would follow him and ask for his identification for no reason.
“I’ll never forget that,” he said.
Carr said he became a police officer to help people, not treat them as a statistic. He knows his approach to policing might be considered “soft” by some in law enforcement, but that hasn’t stopped him from “trying to change the negatives of the system from the inside.”
When he was in Northern Virginia, Carr said he was asked why he became a police officer. When he said he wanted to help people, he was told “he got the wrong job.”
Carr said the Fredericksburg department is different, that it aligns with his approach of helping the community.
While things are far from settled, Carr believes “things are heading in the right direction.”
When Lovell started the podcast, she was worried about the direction things were heading.
In the first podcast, she says some have resisted her pursuit to talk openly about racism, and that early on she was “devastated,” wondering “how is this reality?”
In that episode, Lovell says she started the podcast because she wants to live “in a version of America that is what we say we are … I just want to feel free, in general, free to just be a human being and not have to live in this hierarchy.”
She is “putting out feelers” for future podcasts, looking for a range of people, such as those in government, schools and law enforcement, along with people who live outside the U.S. She also wants to pursue in-person events and maybe create a collective group to tackle the issues of racism.
“I want to hear what people are doing about systemic racism,” she said. “I want it to reach an infinite amount of people.”
