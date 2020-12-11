Spotsylvania woman starts podcast to tackle racism

Carr saw the extreme side of racism as a college student in Alabama in 2000.

He called it a bad situation, saying he later learned the KKK trained near the college and that he was sometimes “followed, threatened with guns.” He also said police there would follow him and ask for his identification for no reason.

“I’ll never forget that,” he said.

Carr said he became a police officer to help people, not treat them as a statistic. He knows his approach to policing might be considered “soft” by some in law enforcement, but that hasn’t stopped him from “trying to change the negatives of the system from the inside.”

When he was in Northern Virginia, Carr said he was asked why he became a police officer. When he said he wanted to help people, he was told “he got the wrong job.”

Carr said the Fredericksburg department is different, that it aligns with his approach of helping the community.

While things are far from settled, Carr believes “things are heading in the right direction.”

When Lovell started the podcast, she was worried about the direction things were heading.