Spotsylvania woman's devotion to dogs turns into a work of art

Boles recently fostered a pregnant dog and regularly brings puppies home because they require more attention than many people can give. She also helps run the adoption application process, gives orientation training to volunteers and, in her spare time, is painting a mural on every room in the society’s new space.

In the bathroom, volunteers who wash out dog bowls can pretend they’re at the beach when they look up and see a hammock hanging between palm trees, looking out onto beautiful blue-green water. Blake and Roxy sit on the beach, watching the waves.

Except for a few lines she put up to help with depth and measurement, all the work has been done freehand. That blows the mind of Blake, who said she can’t even write neatly, “let alone draw something on a wall.”

Boles’ long-time friend Jeron Hayes called her the most talented, creative person she knows. The two met when their husbands were stationed at Fort Meade near Columbia, Md., in the 1990s. Hayes watched in awe as Boles painted a number of items, including a Thomas Kinkaid lighthouse in her daughter’s bedroom.

When Hayes mentioned that she wished she had a picture of Hatteras Island—her favorite place—Boles painted it on the door of an old china cabinet for her.

“She’s also one of the kindest people you’ll ever meet,” Hayes said, describing the work Tami and Brad Boles do at their church and as mentors for college students. “As far as her love of dogs, it’s unparalleled. She brings home fosters that are so traumatized and ill, and when they leave her house, they’re loving and ready for a forever home.”

