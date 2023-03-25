The first time Hailey Turner became a countywide wrestling champ, she had to push through the pain of a fractured spine, an injury she didn't know she had.

When the eighth-grader recently earned her second county championship in two years, she became the only female middle-schooler in Spotsylvania County history to do so. For much of this past season, she had to push through the mental fear of worrying if she'd get hurt again.

But if there's anything the 14-year-old has learned, after drills and practice matches at least three times a week for most of the last six years, it's how to leave everything on the mat.

"It's kind of my little paradise, where I love to be the most," Hailey said. "If I've been having a bad day in school or a bad day in general, whatever is going on, once I get on the mat, it’s like nothing else exits. It’s just me and the mat and whoever’s in front of me."

Wrestling becomes her therapy, and she admits she sometimes takes out frustrations on the person across from her. She calls it "anger management in a singlet," the tight, one-piece uniform worn in the sport.

'Win by dominating'

Outside the gym, Hailey might look like any other student on the verge of high school. She's 5' 2", soft-spoken, and during an interview, wore a blue tie-dyed shirt from a wrestling tournament, makeup and a bright smile. Her long brown hair fell past her shoulders.

"You see how sweet she is," said Mark Strickland, her coach at Virginia Team Predator, an elite wrestling club south of Richmond. "You wouldn't think there's a killer in there."

As soon as she shook the hand of Thomas Franz, the wrestling coach at Freedom Middle School, he knew "she was something else."

"She had this grip, like she's been climbing ropes since she was 3 years old," said Franz, who added he's wrestled or coached the sport his whole life. "There's a swagger to her and only wrestling brings that kind of confidence."

While Hailey does wrestle the occasional female, most of her matches are against males — and she employs both scrappiness and refined techniques to overcome their greater strength.

But she's not only participating in what has been primarily a male sport, she's dominating in it, Franz said. For instance, at Predator, the environment is "really tough," Strickland said, and the club had 19 state finalists and 13 champions this year.

Hailey has won three state titles as part of Team Predator and now competes in the 113-pound class.

"She's not just wrestling boys, she is wrestling champions, and she is game," Strickland said, laughing. "It's inspiring, it really is. She's not intimidated whatsoever."

Even after a win — and Hailey hasn't lost a middle-school match — she's sometimes disappointed if she didn't do her best.

"She’s not just happy with the win, she wants to win by dominating," Franz said. "She always wants to be better at the sport."

A growing trend

The daughter of Wade and Michelle Turner, Hailey also is the little sister of Zach Turner, a successful wrestler in his own right. He'll graduate from Riverbend High School this spring and continue his wrestling career at Roanoke College.

The two travel to club practices together three times a week, film each other's matches and cheer each other on. Hailey had tried other sports and was 8 when she switched to wrestling because she saw Zach having such a good time.

"I think it sparked my interest especially because there weren’t that many girls doing it and I was like, 'I think this is something that I can do,' " she said.

She's watched the number of female opponents increase, from one girl on the mat "here and there," just last year, to "more than a handful on most teams" this year, her mother said.

It's a nationwide trend. Between 2022 and 2023, the number of female high-school wrestlers across the country grew 46% to 52,406, according to the FloWrestling website. There are 52,406 girls on high-school wrestling teams in the United States.

Last month, more than 285 female wrestlers competed in the first girls’ state tournament sanctioned by the Virginia High School League. As part of the “open” event, one individual state champion was crowned in each weight class — several classes featured as many as 64 competitors. By contrast, Virginia’s six coed state brackets typically draw 16 wrestlers from four regions.

Hailey's mother said she hopes the growth continues to the point she's wrestling only girls in high school.

Zach and Hailey have heard rumblings, more from the fathers of male wrestlers than the athletes themselves, about the lose-lose proposition that boys face when wrestling girls. The stereotypical remarks typically go like this: If the boy wins, so what? He beat a girl. If he loses, OMG, he lost to a girl.

Neither believes those old attitudes exist among today's wrestlers.

"I think that wrestling is one of the few sports out there, that no matter who you are and where you come from, what gender you are, whatever, everyone has a respect for one another, you know what I mean?" said Zach. "It's such a tough sport, and you know that other person has gone through all the tough times you have to get to where they’re at and to be successful."

'This iron will'

Wrestling also has one of the highest injury rates among male athletes on the high school and college level, according to the Active & Safe website. For every 1,000 practices or competitions, there are between 2 and 30 reported injuries, including sprains and strains, fractures, contusions and abrasions.

Hailey fractured her spine on the mat, probably during a match against a particularly tough male opponent. It was midway through her first season as a middle-school wrestler. She couldn't compete as a sixth-grader in 2020 because of COVID-19.

In the match in which she got hurt, she was on her back, arching really hard to avoid a pin. She ended up doing a reverse and pinning her opponent, but the pain in her lower back started soon thereafter.

She thought she was tired and overworked, that the sharp pains shooting down her hip and leg came with the turf. She wanted to finish the season, compete in the county championships and do the same, about a week later, at her club's state event.

And Hailey did, then found herself in unbearable pain.

"I remember lying on the concrete with a bag of ice on my back and I was just like, something isn’t right," she recalled.

Something wasn't. An MRI showed what's called a pars defect in L-5, a stress fracture of the bones of the lower spine. The orthopedic doctor explained it's a common injury among wrestlers and football players, and Hailey's mother wonders if he was just trying to make her feel better.

While her daughter hurt so badly she couldn't sleep, Michelle Turner felt guilty for letting her continue to wrestle. She also couldn't believe her child was able to push through the pain and go on to win two championships.

"It’s just one of those things that everybody accepts, you don’t complain, you just kind of take your lumps and keep going," Zach said. "We kill our bodies on a daily basis."

"I told her I was fine, it’s not her fault at all," Hailey said about her mother, who has come to recognize the overwhelming passion of the wrestlers under her roof.

"They each have this iron will and I just kept saying, you know your body, you have to know when to throw in the towel," the mother said. "And they don’t always, I’ve learned, over time."

'Back into the fire'

Hailey was off the mat for nine months and spent much of that time in an uncomfortable back brace. Because there isn't much flood blow to that part of the back, it takes longer to heal — and teenagers aren't exactly known for their patience.

When she was able to return to the Predator gym in November, she felt pain during the second practice and was certain she'd hurt her back again. A doctor assured her she was OK, but the incident scared her parents, and they consulted with Strickland on a game plan.

Instead of "jumping back into the fire," which is how Hailey's mom described her daughter's urge to return, the coach put her on a slower track and let her build up strength and endurance before she could hit the mat.

By January, she was wrestling again, and winning, and by March, she'd earn two more titles.

She did have one defeat this season, at the club level, and was sure it marked the end of her life. But by the next morning, Hailey was able to put it all into proper perspective.

"If anything, it just makes me more hungry and eager to get better because I know there’s always gonna be someone that’s better than me somewhere," she said. "That kind of drives me to work even harder to get ahead of the kids that are beating me, especially coming into high school."