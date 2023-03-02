The Spotsylvania County Board of Supervisors has been wrestling with a proposed new sidewalk for students of three neighboring schools, even though federal funding is targeted for the project.

The problem is the cost, and how much the county might have to pay.

The Virginia Department of Transportation’s estimated cost for the 1,688-foot sidewalk totals $4.1 million, nearly twice the original $2.3 million estimate, Paul Agnello, the county’s transportation planning director, told supervisors at Tuesday’s board meeting.

The project has been awarded $2 million in federal funds, with the county paying a $500,000 match. The county plans to apply for another $1.6 million through the federal grant program. If that money is awarded, the county’s obligation would total $766,749.

Geared toward student safety, the project calls for the sidewalk to be built along Chancellor Park Drive, running from Harrison Road Elementary School to Willow Pond Drive.

The preliminary plans place the sidewalk on the same side of the road as the elementary school. Chancellor middle and high schools are on the other side of the road.

There are six neighborhoods, with 368 houses, along the route.

Supervisor Deborah Frazier, the principal at Chancellor Middle, said she worries about student safety and has wondered for years why there was no sidewalk for them to use.

“With three schools there, we do have students who walk. And there is nothing except the road to walk on,” she said. “One life lost, one child injured for the rest of their life, is a lot to bear.”

Supervisor Tim McLaughlin said the county has about $30 million in needs and the sidewalk, while important, “is not the highest priority.”

The cost of the project bothers McLaughlin, who said the estimated price tag equals $2,437 per linear foot.

“That’s insane,” he said. “This is not good use of taxpayer money.”

McLaughlin also noted there is no guarantee the project would earn more federal funds in the second application, meaning the county could be on the hook for the rest of the project cost.

The supervisor asked if the county could back out of the federal funding if the board approved it.

Agnello said the county could back out with minimal costs related to engineering work.

He also said the project cost could decrease, since supply chain problems are easing and the county may expand its transportation engineering department, which could handle some of the work.

Agnello added that the $4 million project estimate by VDOT is a “worst case scenario” and highway department officials have said they don’t think the project will cost that much.

The board seemed poised to vote, but Supervisor Chris Yakabouski asked why the sidewalk was proposed on the side that includes more private property. He wondered if the project cost would drop if the sidewalk were built on the other side of the road, where the middle and high schools are.

Agnello said he could ask VDOT to look into that option, and the board decided to delay the vote until next month.