Spotsylvania's first canine officer has devoted his life to public service

Thomas Mills Jr. has always found time to give back to his community. He did so as a young man in the Navy. And when he returned home from duty, he gave his time to bring the newest community outreach and policing techniques to Spotsylvania County.
And even in retirement, he finds ways to volunteer every day.
At 83, he remains an active part of civic life in the region. He was Spotsylvania County’s first canine officer, bringing the latest search techniques to the region in 1975. And for a decade after retirement, he donated his time to the Sheriff’s Office.
But he’s not only a former officer. He is a golfer, an art collector, a husband and a father.
Mills was born in Spotsylvania County on Dec. 10, 1937. He grew up off U.S. 17 in the Massaponax area and went to Spotsylvania High School. In those days, he remembered, his family went to “town,” Fredericksburg, every weekend to visit friends and pick up mail since there was no rural mail delivery.
“It’s changed a lot,” he said of Spotsylvania. “It was all country then.”
His wife of 60 years is also from the area. He met Lillie Wine of Stafford County on one of those trips to town. After high school, she became a nurse and he went into the Navy to learn a trade.
For the Mills’, it seems community service and naval service are family traits. His father served in World War II, and his son Thomas Mills III was in the Navy, too. Mills himself was a machinist from 1955 to 1963 aboard the destroyer USS Stormes.
And after leaving active service, he worked for the government at Dahlgren for awhile. But Mills has always enjoyed being around people and has felt a strong calling to service for others.
So in the mid-1970s, he went to work for the Spotsylvania Sheriff’s Office as a deputy. While there, he wanted to make policing safer and more efficient by introducing dogs to the force.
He adopted Christian, a German shepherd who became his partner against crime and the first K-9 on the force in the county in 1975.
That year, The Free Lance–Star ran a story on Mills and Christian. The dog was set to complete a 14-week course at the Alexandria police canine school.
Through his training, Christian knew how to track down a suspect on the scene, search a building for hiding intruders, control unruly crowds and find lost items. He could also climb ladders, walk across narrow planks and tunnel into narrow culverts.
By that point, Mills and Christian had already caught a suspect who had broken into a medical center. And they patrolled in a modified police car together through 1979.
“No one in the area had tracking experience or experience with a dog,” Mills recalled recently. “He was friendly, you could pet him until he had the lead on” and he went into tracking mode.
He coordinated with other counties and with the State Police to help track people on the run, break up fights downtown, or sweep buildings after break-ins.
“People are more afraid of a dog than a deputy,” he said. “Instead of sending a deputy in harm’s way, Christian could go in.”
He took the initiative to buy the dog, care for him and introduce this method of policing to the county. He knew it was the right thing to do, to keep the community safe, he said.
Mills and Christian also tracked down a serial burglar who was specializing in antique theft. Mills, with a large mustache and perennial cowboy boots, and Christian, a handsome dog, looked like a TV duo.
And he spent time studying antiques and reaching out to the community for tips to catch the burglar, who had gone five years undetected.
After leaving the Sheriff’s Office, he used his naval and law enforcement training to work in military intelligence. He retired in 1995 from that role.
His service to the community did not stop there. Until last year, he donated time to Spotsylvania’s Volunteers In Police Service program. In that position, he continued his mission of enhancing community outreach.
Mills said his presence at games and functions as an ambassador of the Sheriff’s Office helped bring together the force and the public. Plus, “once you’re a cop, it’s in your blood.”
The county gave Mills its Governor Spotswood award in 2013 for commitment to service.
Now that he’s officially retired, he and Lillie are looking forward to visiting their son in Florida. He’s also indulging his other passions: playing golf and collecting art.
He’s a particular fan of Mort Künstler and John Paul Strain artwork, especially since they depict the Fredericksburg region in historically focused paintings.
He’s loved golf for the last two decades and drives for hours to play courses all over Virginia, in Myrtle Beach, S.C., and in Florida.
His advice to other retirees and others is that, no matter what your job or where you live, live an active and fulfilling life.
“Everybody needs to get involved in some type of volunteer service with community,” he said.