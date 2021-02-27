Spotsylvania's first canine officer has devoted his life to public service

Thomas Mills Jr. has always found time to give back to his community. He did so as a young man in the Navy. And when he returned home from duty, he gave his time to bring the newest community outreach and policing techniques to Spotsylvania County.

And even in retirement, he finds ways to volunteer every day.

At 83, he remains an active part of civic life in the region. He was Spotsylvania County’s first canine officer, bringing the latest search techniques to the region in 1975. And for a decade after retirement, he donated his time to the Sheriff’s Office.

But he’s not only a former officer. He is a golfer, an art collector, a husband and a father.

Mills was born in Spotsylvania County on Dec. 10, 1937. He grew up off U.S. 17 in the Massaponax area and went to Spotsylvania High School. In those days, he remembered, his family went to “town,” Fredericksburg, every weekend to visit friends and pick up mail since there was no rural mail delivery.

“It’s changed a lot,” he said of Spotsylvania. “It was all country then.”

His wife of 60 years is also from the area. He met Lillie Wine of Stafford County on one of those trips to town. After high school, she became a nurse and he went into the Navy to learn a trade.