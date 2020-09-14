Spotsylvania's virus cases top 2,000 mark, most in Fredericksburg district

“Aside from just trying to navigate through this pandemic, I am somewhat sensitive to the outbreaks at nursing homes,” he wrote in an email.

His mother lived in such a facility in Northern Virginia, and she died on Feb. 18, 2020. That was about a month after COVID-19 officially entered the United States, but at that point, it hadn’t become a household word.

The family didn’t have an autopsy done, but as Henderson has reflected on her sudden illness and learned the same facility later had an outbreak that caused 30 deaths, he is “fairly certain that she died of complications that were brought on by catching undiagnosed COVID-19. Our family is still trying to process this loss.”

When he hears about other outbreaks happening around him, he’s reminded of the agony that his family experienced.

“It was frustrating, it made me angry, and I wished that any one person or organization that could have publicized some of the problems going on within these type of facilities could have done so,” he said. “If some of these details could have been made public, then perhaps additional lives could have been saved.”

