SPower donation advances water project in Spotsylvania

Spotsylvania County is starting a water system improvement project ahead of schedule because of a $3.5-million donation.

The Board of Supervisors approved a budget adjustment to account for the additional funds at Tuesday’s meeting.

The donation came from sPower, the Utah-based company building a massive solar facility in western Spotsylvania. The company offered to pay for a portion of the water system upgrade while it was seeking rezoning approval for the solar project, which is under construction.

The water system upgrade covers what the county describes as the 531 Water Pressure Zone. The solar facility and several neighborhoods—including Fawn Lake, Winewood and Spring Creek—are in the zone, according to county spokeswoman Michelle McGinnis.

Before the solar project came into the picture, the county planned to replace the 50-year-old, 12-inch water main and a booster station that carries water in the zone. The project had an estimated cost of $7 million and was in the county’s five- to 10-year capital improvement plan.

The project’s aim is to replace aging infrastructure “to ensure that growth in the zone can be supplied with adequate fire flow and water pressure,” McGinnis said.