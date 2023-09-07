In preparation for the expected incoming development of data centers, Stafford County moved forward with plans to guide how and where the facilities can be built.
On Tuesday, the Board of Supervisors approved motions on proposed comprehensive plan amendments for data centers and to remove the facilities from certain by-right uses.
The board approved the changes and voted to send the proposed comprehensive plan amendments back to the planning commission so a public hearing can be held.
The board approved a joint public hearing to be held with the planning commission on Oct. 17.
Data centers are warehouse-like buildings filled with computer servers and hardware that powers and stores data for the IT infrastructure. The facilities, often at least two stories tall, require large amounts of water for cooling and consume massive amounts of electricity, which requires most sites to include power sub stations.
Data center growth was spurred by a Virginia program that entices data center development via grants, which require matching funds from localities. The Fredericksburg area is popular because of the fiber optic lines that run along Interstate 95. Data centers also need to be near electrical transmission lines and have access to water, both of which prove crucial to the facilities.
Stafford is considering three proposed data centers. Several community meetings have been held regarding the proposals and the county hosted an informational meeting last week.
The county’s comprehensive plan amendments aim to establish guidelines for data center development. The amendments include such things as the county’s desire to keep the facilities within one mile of the Urban Service Area and near existing electric lines; mitigate noise and visual impacts; and minimize impacts to an rural areas and the environment.
The board also adopted changes in the comprehensive plan language regarding data center zoning, something spurred by Supervisor Crystal Vanuch. She wanted to remove the possibility of data centers being developed by-right in certain areas.
Supervisor Meg Bohmke said the changes are needed because the county could have “small data centers that pop up right next to one of our homes, or right next to your favorite aunt’s house. And there’s nothing you can do if it’s by-right.”
“I feel that this is really important and we need to move forward with it,” Bohmke said.
The changes to the comprehensive plan would remove data centers as by-right uses and no longer allow conditional use permits in zonings for B-2 urban commercial, recreational business campus uses and M-1 light industrial uses.
