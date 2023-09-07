Stafford Data Center proposals

Stafford County is considering three data center proposals.

Pemberton Tech Center: The site is on 52 acres, zoned B-2, along Centreport Parkway. The applicant wants to build three 65-foot-tall data center facilities totaling 562,000 feet.

Stafford Technology campus: Fairfax-based Stafford Technology LC wants to develop 5.5 million square feet of data centers on 523.94 acres on the east side of U.S. 1 and on both sides of Eskimo Hill Road. There would be several buildings on the site, up to 105 feet tall. Several power sub stations would be required on the site, which would tap into the overhead electric power lines on the property.

Potomac Church Tech Center: This data center site would be built along Old Potomac Church Road, in the vicinity of Brooke Point High School, Stafford Middle School and the Stafford Regional Hospital.

The applicant, Amazon, wants to build two, 65-foot-tall facilities totaling approximately 510,000 square feet on 49.9 acres, zoned B-2 for urban commercial development. The property is on the east side of Old Potomac Church Road, across from the intersection with South Campus Boulevard. A power sub-station would be needed on the site and it would tap into the overhead electric transmission lines.