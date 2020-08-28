Stafford agency brings thousands of meals to area schoolchildren, families

“We’re feeding the kids, but there’s a need for more,” said White.

He said Stafford has a lot of wealth among its residents, but underneath that layer, there are “little pockets of poverty” where he says people are having difficulty just hanging on. While making his food deliveries, White has discovered many of those pockets in the region.

“I thought, if there are four people [hungry] in this trailer park of 300 trailers, there have to be more of them,” said White. “Instead of waiting for them to ask us for help, I went out and bought a grill, and every Tuesday and Thursday, I go to a different neighborhood and grill for anyone who needs a meal.”

At the end of April, White fed about 500 people in Foxwood Village Mobile Home Park in North Stafford and another 300 in River Heights Mobile Home Park in Spotsylvania.

“We’ve fed over 12,000 people since March, either by delivering meals or at these barbeques,” said White, who grilled at Moncure Elementary School Tuesday evening, where he fed about 300 people.