Stafford airport to extend runway with grant money

Stafford County’s Regional Airport has been awarded $464,000 by the Virginia Aviation Board to continue work on its runway expansion.

In total, the board awarded more than $6.54 million to 27 airports across the state.

Stafford’s runway expansion, scheduled for completion by the end of next year, will extend the length of the runway from 5,000 feet to 6,000 feet.

Wallis said phase-one work of the runway extension began in the fall and included all the environmental preparation. Sediment ponds were constructed, soil and erosion issues were mitigated, trees were cleared and earth was moved to prepare the site.

“[The Virginia Aviation Board] money is for phase two, which is the actual pavement, lighting and everything else that’s going on with the extension,” said Ed Wallis, airport manager.

Wallis also said construction of the airport’s new T-hangar will begin soon. The Virginia Aviation Board had previously approved $261,000 in support of that project.

In addition to Stafford’s airport, other airports receiving significant funds included Danville Regional Airport, which was awarded more than $1.1 million for taxiway and hangar site development projects; more than $1 million to support runway, taxiway and apron rehabilitation projects at Gordonsville Municipal Airport in Orange County; $872,000 for runway rehabilitation and grading at Lake Country Regional Airport in Mecklenburg County and $480,000 for runway rehabilitation at Lonesome Pine Airport in Wise County.

