Stafford American Legion fills food boxes for 1,500 people

The hall at Stafford American Legion Post 290 looked like a cross between a base commissary and Santa’s workshop in recent days as an army of volunteers focused on filling moving-size boxes with food.

The weekend marked the 74th season Post 290 has handed out holiday baskets, but this year’s manager, Noel Lowery, was determined to make it bigger and more efficient than ever.

She reached out to the Stafford Department of Social Services for requests for baskets, like the post always does, and then contacted every school in the county. She offered family boxes, with items such as turkey and ham, vegetables and dried goods for that special holiday meal.

Her team also filled “kids boxes,” crates loaded with peanut butter, jelly and other items to tide them over during the winter break when schools close—and free meals aren’t available.

All told, she and her corps of about 100 holiday helpers boxed food for about 300 families and 1,500 people. The “elves” ranged from elementary school students to an auxiliary member approaching 90. They worked Thursday to sort the items and remove any expired goods, Friday and Saturday to pack boxes, and Sunday to distribute them from their post on American Legion Road.

“It warms my heart,” Lowery said on Friday, watching people of all ages work together, “because volunteers are in short supply around here.”

Some of them seemed to sense the magnitude of the effort. Rachel Arce, 18, and Ellie Lubinski, 16, are members of the fast-pitch softball team, the Bombers, sponsored by Post 290, and wore their jerseys as they worked together to find items on their lists.

“Sometimes, you don’t realize the people around you, the people in your same community, the people on your team … probably are in need,” Rachel said. “You never know how unfortunate they are by comparison.”

Getting a chance to help others made them feel good inside, Ellie said.

Savannah Hutcherson, 8, and her 9-year-old cousin, Bentley Wheeler, discovered the same as they merrily moved their shopping cart along the rows of food. Lowery had modeled the setup after base commissaries where she shopped when her husband was in the Navy. She even put blue directional arrows on the floor to keep the flow of shopping carts going in the same direction.

Each individual or team of helpers got a slip of paper which detailed how many cans of vegetables, fruit or soup, breakfast items or desserts were needed per box, depending on how many members are in the family. If there was any space leftover in the box, Lowery encouraged them to pack in more, especially macaroni and cheese because they had so much of it.

“All boxes should be stuffed to the gills,” she said.

Savannah and Bentley didn’t exactly follow those directions to a T. They were too busy “oohing” and “aahing” over the possibilities. When she picked out grape jelly in a squeeze bottle, he raved: “Yeah, kids like squirty stuff.”

When Savannah selected a box of cereal—Rice Krispies in holiday colors—Bentley pointed out they could make Rick Krispies treats and looked around for marshmallows but didn’t find any. When she picked out a tub of white confetti frosting, he agreed it was a great choice but said it wouldn’t do much good without a cake mix.

After the two went through the line once, Savannah’s mother, Sarah, came over to inspect their box.

“If you fill it correctly, you’ll have a lot more room,” she said, neatly arranging their selections to free up about half the space.

“We’ve just been throwing it in there,” said Savannah, who would be any shopper’s nightmare as a cashier.

They could have taken a cue from the senior member of the packing group on Friday. That was Frances Shelton, 88, who’s been an auxiliary member for 42 years.

“I pack just like I was packing it for myself,” she said as she carefully looked over labels and contents. “I’ve been doing this every year since I’ve been in the auxiliary. It’s part of my Christmas.”

Post 290 hosts regular bingo games—Lowery manages that, too—and players have been bringing peanut butter, jelly and other products to the hall for six months, Lowery said.

About $15,000 in proceeds from bingo paid for the frozen turkeys and fresh hams, Lowery said. Other food items came from collections at schools or from bingo players, who got a free game every time they donated items.

Among the diehard players are sisters Gracie Kelly and Rosita Williams who also showed up Friday to fill holiday boxes.

“Some people can’t afford some of this stuff and I want them to have a nice Christmas,” Kelly said.

So did Sameer Singh, 16, who’s a “permanent fixture” at Post 290 as he volunteers or is involved with various events, said his father, Amar. A student at Mountain View High School, Sameer built a fire pit for the American Legion for his Eagle Scout project.

“This is a good cause,” the father said about the holiday effort. “We all like helping the community and people who need it.”