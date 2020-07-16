With the coronavirus pandemic still looming, one local school district plans to go virtual on opening day, while another plans to operate under a hybrid learning model, in which students learn partially through digital content.
But, as the course of the pandemic remains unclear, last-minute changes could still alter school opening plans.
Stafford County
Stafford County students are scheduled to begin their school year Aug. 31—two weeks later than originally scheduled. Parents have the option to either send children to school under a hybrid model, or limit children’s attendance to only virtual participation for the duration of the school year.
But those plans could change in less than a week.
Christian Peabody, president of the Stafford Education Association, said the outcome of the upcoming Tuesday night school board meeting could put all students on virtual learning.
Peabody said the school board would have to vote to make 100 percent virtual learning official, but said Superintendent Scott Kizner “has the authority to shut schools down and shift to 100 percent online,” similar to the closure at the beginning of the pandemic.
If plans hold, students opting for the hybrid schedule will begin classes Aug. 31, but that first week will likely be virtual, according to Peabody.
“That week, they’re going to roll out a bunch of videos and community outreach on what it’s going to look like in schools, practice how you’re going to get to the bus, things like that,” said Peabody.
If schools open Aug. 31, Peabody said the school will operate on a hybrid schedule, with Mondays being all-virtual, as well as teacher planning days. Tuesday and Wednesday will see Group A students in the schools, while Group B students learn virtually. The groups will swap on Thursday and Friday, with group B in schools. Peabody said accommodations will be made for siblings and other members of households to best match instructional and child care schedules.
Although schools will only operate at 50 percent capacity per building, Peabody believes staff will be strained to cover the tasks associated with a demanding workload.
“Because for the online model, it’s going to take a lot of staff, they might have to keep kids in three different schools online to make that work,” Peabody said.
For staff, new teachers are expected to report to work Aug. 3 for training, with remaining staff reporting Aug. 10. Their arrival is followed by three weeks of professional development on online modules and other tasks. According to Peabody, some of those courses include how to make a classroom work in a social distancing environment, and how bus routes are going to work with teacher schedules.
Peabody said students coming to school should bring their own face masks, although a limited number will be available for those who need them. Temperature checks and health questions will also be asked before entering schools, but detailed plans to isolate those with elevated temperatures or other COVID-19 symptoms still haven’t been finalized.
Peabody said that while bus routes are still being developed, he believes bus drivers may have to double their runs, especially for the elementary schools.
A School Board meeting is set for Tuesday at 7 p.m. at North Stafford High School’s library. A work session begins at 6 p.m.
Spotsylvania County
Spotsylvania schools are scheduled to begin classes Aug. 17, but officials say the first nine weeks will be conducted online through virtual learning.
The school division considered an Aug. 31 reopening, which would have included a hybrid learning model, but this week, the school board decided to keep its curriculum virtual until at least Oct. 12.
Scott Baker, superintendent of Spotsylvania County schools, said the first week of school will focus on building relationships between parents, students and teachers in a new learning environment.
“The first week is about acclimating our students and our families to an unprecedented start to a school year,” said Baker. “We really want it to be focused on relationship building, on making sure students are engaged and comfortable with the platforms and the various ways at which they’re going to be engaged in learning.”
Baker also said the school board is considering opening schools’ doors to students who do not have internet access.
“Staff would provide access to some of our school buildings for students to be able to work during the week, not in their classes, but to have access to the internet,” said Baker.
Once Spotsylvania County schools eventually begin a hybrid model of learning, pre-K through 12th grade students will be divided into two groups and physically attend classes two days per week. Group 1 will attend school Mondays and Tuesdays, and Group 2 will attend schools Thursdays and Fridays. On Wednesdays, all students will participate in distance learning, enabling building cleaning to occur. Additionally, instructional staff will engage in planning and professional development activities Wednesdays.
“Our recommendation for the hybrid learning plan is for students and staff to be wearing masks, and we’ll provide masks or face coverings for those who do not have them, or need them,” said Baker.
Similar to Stafford County, Spotsylvania parents will have the option to enroll their children in either full distance learning or the hybrid model.
The next Spotsylvania School Board meeting is Aug. 10.
Visit spotsylvania.k12.va.us for the “Return and Learn” presentation, which contains details on models for reopening, instruction, students with disabilities, school operations and more.
