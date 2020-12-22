Stafford announces gift-card program to help restaurants, struggling families in county

Stafford County will use nearly $800,000 in federal funds to provide meals to families in need through locally-owned restaurants.
“This is a most exciting win–win for our community,” said Supervisor Meg Bohmke. “These residents have struggled since March, and hopefully this will bring them some joy.”
Stafford is using a Community Developments Block Grant from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development to provide $200 restaurant vouchers to each of the county’s 3,900 Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program recipient families.
“We saw this as an opportunity to infuse cash into local restaurants and help families at the same time,” said John Holden, Stafford's director of economic development.
Holden said the state-administered grant program was identified while searching for additional funding for the county in response to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Holden saw the program as a dual opportunity to help stimulate locally-owned restaurants in the county while helping families who are struggling financially.
Although the program was officially announced by the county Tuesday, Holden said the process of distributing the gift certificates will not begin until after the New Year. Andrew Spence, director of community engagement, said restaurant owners can begin applying to take part in the program Feb. 15 at GoStaffordVa.com.
Locally owned, independent restaurants will have priority, followed by corporate franchises owned by Stafford residents. Customer seating is a requirement to be eligible for the program, eliminating businesses such as fuel stations and convenience stores that sell food in addition to other products.
“The reason we're launching this now is because we want to get the buzz out there as soon as possible,” Spence said.
Once a restaurant's application is approved by county officials, the county will purchase gift cards from the qualified restaurants and then mail them to SNAP recipients in the county. Spence estimates recipients will receive the cards in the spring.
Tuesday’s announcement was the latest in Stafford’s efforts to provide community support since the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic began nearly 10 months ago. So far, three rounds of Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act grant money has resulted in about $3 million going to Stafford businesses and to advance broadband services in the county.
Spence also said the county has distributed about $450,000 to numerous nonprofit organizations in the county, including food banks. Another $540,000 went to the Rappahannock United Way to assist local residents experiencing financial hardships.
The county was also awarded $428,000 though the CARES Act to create the COVID-19 Utilities Assistance Program for Stafford residents. Residents seeking assistance under this program have until Jan. 11 to apply at StaffordCountyVa.Gov/UtilityRelief.
The county also announced on Tuesday a partnership with the Rappahannock Area Community Services Board to place signs in all community facilities across the county, stating “Struggling with mental wellness? You are not alone. Help is here.” The new signs, featuring 540/373-6876 as the hotline number, direct residents to free services offered by agency, including suicide prevention, substance abuse disorders, early intervention and more.
“Because of the virus and all the impacts it has caused on mental health, we wanted to step up that initiative and really do our part to assist [RACSB’s] ability to communicate their services,” said Spence. “We want to do our part to get the information out there, that help is available.”
