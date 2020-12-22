Stafford announces gift-card program to help restaurants, struggling families in county

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Locally owned, independent restaurants will have priority, followed by corporate franchises owned by Stafford residents. Customer seating is a requirement to be eligible for the program, eliminating businesses such as fuel stations and convenience stores that sell food in addition to other products.

“The reason we're launching this now is because we want to get the buzz out there as soon as possible,” Spence said.

Once a restaurant's application is approved by county officials, the county will purchase gift cards from the qualified restaurants and then mail them to SNAP recipients in the county. Spence estimates recipients will receive the cards in the spring.

Tuesday’s announcement was the latest in Stafford’s efforts to provide community support since the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic began nearly 10 months ago. So far, three rounds of Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act grant money has resulted in about $3 million going to Stafford businesses and to advance broadband services in the county.

Spence also said the county has distributed about $450,000 to numerous nonprofit organizations in the county, including food banks. Another $540,000 went to the Rappahannock United Way to assist local residents experiencing financial hardships.