Stafford approves Leeland Road revision, expanding high-speed internet to 600+ rural homes

Several communities in Stafford County got some good news during the final Board of Supervisors meeting of 2020.

Supervisors last Tuesday unanimously approved a revised VDOT proposal for Leeland Road that brings to a close a summer-long debate between Leeland Station residents and local VDOT officials.

Last February, homeowners in the Leeland Station subdivision started to seek answers about a proposed $2.8 million 10-foot-wide bicycle path that VDOT planned to run through their backyards, taking mature trees and a fence with it.

Gina McVicker, who lives in one of the homes that would have been impacted by the project, said she first heard about the VDOT plans after receiving a letter in mid-February from an eminent domain attorney in Arlington. She checked further and found the plan also called for an 18-inch pipe through her backyard along with the removal of 12 mature trees from her property.

McVicker helped form a community alliance that ultimately changed the project’s path.