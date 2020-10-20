 Skip to main content
Stafford arrests man accused of trying to abduct Target worker
Stafford arrests man accused of trying to abduct Target worker

A man accused of trying to abduct a Target employee in North Stafford earlier this month as she was walking to her car was apprehended Sunday following a brief foot chase, authorities said.

Stafford County Sheriff’s spokeswoman Sarah Maroney said the abduction attempt occurred the afternoon of Oct. 1 outside the store at 1090 Stafford Market Place. The employee reported that she was heading toward her car when a man ran up and grabbed her.

The man started pulling her toward the sidewalk, but the woman was able to push the man away and escape to her vehicle.

Deputy B.E. Vaughn investigated the incident and identified the suspect as 48-year-old Keith Andrew Ball of Stafford. Warrants were obtained charging Ball with abduction and assault.

On Sunday about 2:17 p.m., Deputy R.M. Connelly saw Ball in the area of the 3000 block of Jefferson Davis Highway, Maroney said. Ball took off running after seeing the deputy, but was soon caught and taken into custody.

He was additionally charged with obstruction of justice, fleeing from law enforcement and public intoxication. Ball was placed in the Rappahannock Regional Jail under no bond.

A preliminary hearing for Ball is scheduled for Nov. 24 in Stafford General District Court.

