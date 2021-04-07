Stafford board rejects proposal to rename U.S. 1 for fallen trooper

In addition to Vanuch, Supervisor Meg Bohmke was the only supporter of the proposal. Bohmke asked County Attorney Rysheda McClendon if tabling the latest proposal would effectively approve the Richmond Highway resolution.

McClendon told supervisors the resolution was "still good, and had not yet been rescinded," and was on its way to the Commonwealth Transportation Board.

“It already is active, it's not dead,” said Dudenhefer. “My motion was, and I'll repeat it for the fifth time, is to lay this [Cheney proposal] on the table.”

During Tuesday's public hearing that led up to the vote, several citizens spoke about renaming the roadway after Cheney.

Stafford businessman Vernon Green criticized the board for not seeking input from the multicultural citizen's commission, which it formed in September “to provide ideas to [supervisors] for issues of this exact nature.” Green had suggested creating the commission amid anti-police protests in the Fredericksburg region and across the country following the May 25, 2020, death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.