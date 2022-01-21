Stafford, Caroline schools will keep mask requirements

Stafford and Caroline public schools will continue to require students, staff and visitors to wear masks, despite Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s order allowing parents to opt their students out of the mandate.
The Stafford County School Board approved a motion Thursday night to continue masking—with exceptions for those with certain health conditions, disabilities or individual education plans as were enumerated in the Aug. 1 health commissioner’s public health order—by a vote of 5–2, with newly seated members Alyssa Halstead and Maureen Siegmund voting no.
Caroline County Public Schools also announced Thursday that masks will still be required after Youngkin’s executive order goes into effect Monday.
“CCPS will follow Virginia and federal laws and continue to implement layered mitigation strategies including masking for all students, staff and visitors inside school buildings and on CCPS buses/cars,” school division officials communicated to staff and parents Thursday.
In Stafford, School Board Vice Chair Susan Randall proposed the motion to continue the mask requirement following a nearly two-hour closed session with the board’s attorney. Randall said she supports continuing the mandate because she believes a state law requiring masks supersedes Youngkin’s executive order.
“I am not in favor of [masking], but I have to uphold the law, so that’s where my support ends,” Randall said.
Board members Sarah Chase, Patricia Healy, Maya Guy and Elizabeth Warner also said they are upholding state law by continuing to require masking. Youngkin’s executive order allowing parents to opt out of any existing mask mandate is being challenged in the Virginia Supreme Court by a group of parents from Chesapeake, who contend that it is in direct conflict with existing state law.
“I will be supporting this motion because I believe the law is what needs to be upheld here,” Healy said. “This case is before the Virginia Supreme Court and if the Supreme Court decides the executive order has precedence, this board will be back with another session. But until that time, I feel it’s my duty to enforce the law.”
Siegmund and Halstead said they are not convinced that state law supersedes the executive order.
“I did not come out of closed session with a clear belief that we would be violating state law by considering a parental opt out,” Siegmund said. “It requires further discussion.”
Halstead said she does not believe the School Board has the authority to remove parental consent “on any level or any basis.”
“It doesn’t sit well with me and I won’t support usurping the authority of parents,” she said.
Youngkin’s executive order directs the state health commissioner to remove the August 2021 public health order that required masks in school settings with exceptions for certain health conditions or while exercising, eating or playing a musical instrument.
Stafford’s motion specifically includes those same exemptions, board members said. It also directs Superintendent Thomas Taylor to “share with parents the process for applying allowable exemptions.”
“I hope parents take a look at the list of opportunities that may include something for their child,” Randall said.
Stafford and Caroline join Fredericksburg City Public Schools in maintaining the mask mandate. The Spotsylvania School Board voted earlier this week to drop its mask mandate and King George County schools are allowing parents to opt their children out of wearing masks.
The Caroline school system’s announcement said it considered state law as laid out in Senate Bill 1303; federal Department of Transportation regulation requiring masks on public transportation; the CDC’s recommendation that all students, staff, teachers and visitors in K–12 schools; and the rate of COVID-19 transmission in the county and school division.
The Virginia Department of Health dashboard for Caroline County as of Jan. 17 reported high community transmission of the virus, with 1,481 cases and a 44.6 percent positivity rate. The Caroline school system has had 137 positive cases and 247 quarantines among staff and students since the return from winter break and the snowstorm on Jan. 11.
The division said it recognizes the “varied, individual perspectives associated with masking,” but noted that it also must fulfill a “legal responsibility to provide in-person instruction in the midst of a health pandemic.”
“While no single masking decision aligns with every person’s desired outcome, we hope this information supports greater understanding as we continue to evaluate the impact of evolving pandemic guidance,” the division statement said.
Adele Uphaus–Conner:
540/735-1973
@flsadele