Stafford, Caroline schools will keep mask requirements

“I am not in favor of [masking], but I have to uphold the law, so that’s where my support ends,” Randall said.

Board members Sarah Chase, Patricia Healy, Maya Guy and Elizabeth Warner also said they are upholding state law by continuing to require masking. Youngkin’s executive order allowing parents to opt out of any existing mask mandate is being challenged in the Virginia Supreme Court by a group of parents from Chesapeake, who contend that it is in direct conflict with existing state law.

“I will be supporting this motion because I believe the law is what needs to be upheld here,” Healy said. “This case is before the Virginia Supreme Court and if the Supreme Court decides the executive order has precedence, this board will be back with another session. But until that time, I feel it’s my duty to enforce the law.”

Siegmund and Halstead said they are not convinced that state law supersedes the executive order.

“I did not come out of closed session with a clear belief that we would be violating state law by considering a parental opt out,” Siegmund said. “It requires further discussion.”