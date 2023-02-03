A cat under confinement at Stafford Animal Control tested positive for rabies on Friday.

The gray and white tabby cat was picked up Jan. 30 from the 400 block of Widewater Road in Stafford County. It was confined when it became aggressive, biting and scratching, and three people were exposed, according to a news release from the Rappahannock Area Health District. They were advised to get treatment at a hospital emergency department.

The Virginia Department of Health issued an alert Friday in case other people or their pets may have been in contact with the cat. Those who did should seek medical advice and can contact Stafford County Environmental Health at 540/288-9018.

Those with pets facing possible exposure should consult their veterinarian and notify Stafford Animal Control at 540/658-7387 or the environmental health department. On weekends and after hours, callers can reach the state health department's 24-hour answering service at 866/531-3068 and ask for the staff member on call for the Rappahannock Area Health District.

Cats are the most common domestic animal diagnosed with rabies, a deadly disease that attacks the nervous system of mammals, according to the state health department website. Vaccinations prevent the spread in pets, and humans should be treated immediately after exposure.

Exposure occurs from a bite or scratch when when saliva from a rabid animal enters an open, fresh wound or comes in contact with a person's eye, mouth or nose.

On average, two human cases of rabies are reported in the United States each year, most due to a bite from a dog while traveling to another country or exposure to a bat in this country, according to the VDH.

Virginia has reported two human cases of rabies since 2009.

The health department alert also reminds pet owners that state law requires that dogs and cats, four months and older, be vaccinated. It also discourages people from feeding stray or wild animals as this will bring them in contact with pets and possible transmission of rabies.